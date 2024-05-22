Frontier League Daily Roundup - 5/21/24

JOLIET'S ZAC WESTCOTT BREAKS RECORD IN LOSS TO BOOMERS

JOLIET, IL - History was made in Joliet on Tuesday as Zac Westcott broke the Frontier League career strikeouts, but the Joliet Slammers fell 5-3 to the Schaumburg Boomers.

Schaumburg (8-1) led 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, when RHP Zac Westcott struck out Boomer 2B Alec Craig looking for career strikeout No. 540. Westcott, who also owns the league record for games started as a pitcher, surpassed the previous record of 539 strikeouts set by Gunnar Kines in 2022. The Joliet (3-7) right-hander was then thanked unceremoniously by Schaumburg 3B Seth Gray, who sent the following pitch over the right field wall to make it 4-1 Boomers. Gray's fourth home run has him tied for second in the league for round-trippers this season. Joliet was able to cut into the deficit with a pair of solo home runs. Schaumburg then added one final run in the top of the ninth inning when CF Chase Dawson was hit by a pitch, stole two bases, and then came around to score on a wild pitch. RHP Jake Joyce closed out the ballgame for his fourth save of the season. LHP John Wilson earned the win for Schaumburg, striking out four batters over five innings of one-run ball. Westcott was tagged with the loss for Joliet, pitching five innings allowing four earned runs and striking out three batters.

The Boomers will continue their series with the Slammers on Wednesday at 11:05 AM EDT.

OTTAWA SCORES TWICE IN NINTH, WALKS OFF TRI-CITY

OTTAWA, CAN - The Ottawa Titans hit back-to-back RBI singles to walk off the Tri-City ValleyCats 7-6 on Tuesday.

The Titans (4-5) are now tied for third place in the Frontier League East division, while the ValleyCats (3-7) sit in last after losing their fourth game in a row. Ottawa 3B AJ Wright led the game off with a homer in the bottom of the first inning. Tri-City gained the lead with a three-run second to make it 3-1. Over the next three innings, Ottawa put up four runs, including an RBI groundout for Wright in the fourth that gave the Titans a 4-3 lead. Down 5-3, the ValleyCats were able to put two runs up in the sixth to tie the game. Later in the ninth, they took the lead on a sacrifice fly to make it 6-5. After getting men on first and second in the bottom of the ninth, the Titans then got back-to-back RBI singles from DH Jamey Smart and 1B Jason Diocheca to tie and then win the game. LHP Matt Voelker took the win out of the Ottawa bullpen while RHP Nathan Medrano took the loss for the Otters.

The Titans and Otters will play the second game of their series on Wednesday at Ottawa Stadium at 6:30 PM EDT.

WASHINGTON THUMPS EVANSVILLE FOR SIXTH STRAIGHT WIN

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA -The Washington Wild Things scored 10 runs to take down the Evansville Otters 10-3 at Wild Things Park on Tuesday.

The Wild Things (6-3) responded to an early 1-0 deficit with a leadoff double to right-center by CF Caleb McNeely, who later stole third. LF Quincy Latimore hit a sacrifice fly to score McNeely to score and tie the game. After another falling behind 2-1 in the next inning, the Wild Things' offense came to life, with back-to-back innings scoring three runs. Washington was then able to pour on another three runs between the sixth and seventh to make it 10-2. The Otters (4-7) managed to get one back in the ninth on a passed ball, but they couldn't solve RHP Hunter Stevens, who finished the game only allowing one hit in two innings. RHP Jordan DiValerio got the win for Washington, while LHP Braden Scott took the loss for Evansville.

The Wild Things will host game two of their series against the Otters on Wednesday, beginning at 6:05 PM EDT.

GRIZZLIES OUTLAST Y'ALLS ON THE ROAD

FLORENCE, KY - The Gateway Grizzlies scored in six of the last seven innings to beat the Florence Y'alls 11-7 on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies (4-5) rallied for 11 runs on 18 hits to put away the Y'alls (4-4) to take the opening game of their series in Florence. Gateway found itself down 2-0 early, but DH Peter Zimmerman flipped the script of the game by launching a three-run bomb in the third inning to give the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead. Gateway lost the lead in the bottom half of the inning, but CF Cole Brannen tied the game in the fourth with an RBI double. The Grizzlies built up a 6-4 lead before the Y'alls once again came back to take a 7-6 lead with a three-run seventh inning. 2B Gabe Holt brought in two runs on a double in the eighth to make it 8-7 Grizzlies. Gateway tacked on three more runs in the ninth to put away the Y'alls for good. RHP Lukas Veinsbergs was able to take the win out of the Gateway bullpen while RHP Ben Terwilliger took the loss for Florence.

The Grizzlies and Y'alls will play again on Wednesday at Thomas More Stadium. First pitch is at 6:41 PM EDT.

CRUSHERS CONTINUE TO ROLL, TAKE OPENER AGAINST T-BOLTS

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers opened their road trip with a 4-1 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts at Ozinga Field on Tuesday.

1B Scout Knotts and DH Vincent Byrd Jr. powered the Lake Erie (8-2) offense against Windy City (5-6), with both players knocking in two runs apiece in the win. Byrd grounded into a double play in the first inning to give the Crushers the lead on an unearned run before the ThunderBolts tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Knotts hit an RBI double down the line in right in the third to give Lake Erie a 2-1 lead. Byrd followed Knotts with a two-run home run that allowed the Crusher pitching staff to coast to their eighth win of the season. LHP Matt Valin earned the win for Lake Erie after giving up just one run in 5.2 innings on one hit while striking out seven. RHP Taylor Sugg took the loss for the Bolts.

The Crushers will play the ThunderBolts for game two in Crestwood on Wednesday at 11:35 AM EDT.

CAPITALES FEND OFF MINERS

QUEBEC, CAN - The Québec Capitales won their home opener against the Sussex County Miners 5-3 on Tuesday at Stade Canac.

The Capitales (5-5) responded to the Miners' (4-6) early lead with three runs in the second inning to make it 3-1 Québec. The Capitales would not trail again in the game, scoring two more to fend off any thought of a Miners comeback. 3B Jake Mackenzie stole home in the sixth to make it 5-3 while CF Jonathan Lacroix walked twice and scored two RBIs for the Capitales. RHP Jose Ledesma Jr. took the loss for the Miners while Ryan Sandberg took the win out of the Québec bullpen, only allowing one hit in 3.1 innings.

The Miners and Capitales will play the second game of their series on Wednesday at 7:05 PM EDT.

BOULDERS' OFFENSE CONTINUES TO HUM VS. AIGLES

TROIS-RIVIERES, CAN - The New York Boulders blasted the Trois-Rivières Aigles 13-4 on Tuesday night in Canada.

The Boulders (7-2) came out hot against the Aigles (4-5), scoring nine runs over the first three innings. The Aigles were unable to recover, only managing four runs despite their 10 total hits. After the Aigles scored their first run in the fifth, the Boulders continued to pour on in the eighth, stretching the lead back out to 11-1. New York scored two more times in the ninth on a two-run double from DH Peyton Isaacson. Isaacson and LF David Vinsky combined for seven RBIs as well as six of the Boulders' 20 hits. RHP Erik Stock earned his first win of the year after only allowing one run through seven complete innings on five hits. LHP Didier Vargas got the loss after giving up nine runs in 2.2 innings.

The Boulders will look to take the series on Wednesday against the Aigles. First pitch at Stade Quillorama is at 11:00 AM EDT.

KNOCKOUTS HAND JACKALS FOURTH STRAIGHT LOSS

BROCKTON, MA - The New England Knockouts beat the New Jersey Jackals 6-4 on Tuesday at Campanelli Stadium.

The Knockouts (4-5) were able to recover from an early 2-0 deficit to send the Jackals (3-6) to their fourth straight loss. After getting one run back in the second inning, the Knockouts tied the game on a sacrifice fly from OF Pat Galvin before 3B Luis Atiles tripled home the go-ahead run to make it 3-2. DH Jake Boone then put the game out of reach with a three-run homer later in the inning that pushed the score to 6-2. The Jackals managed to get two runs back with two outs in the ninth, but the Knockouts were able to close the game out at 6-4. RHP Richard Brito was solid getting the win for New England, tossing seven innings while allowing three hits and two runs and striking out nine. Brito's performance also included a stretch where he retired 15 in a row.

The Knockouts and Jackals continue their series on Wednesday in Brockton. First pitch is at 12:00 PM EDT.

