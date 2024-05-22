Tri-City Stuns Ottawa with Sudden Death Victory

May 22, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







OTTAWA, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (4-7) defeated the Ottawa Titans (4-6) 2-1 in 11 innings in Sudden Death on Wednesday at Ottawa Stadium.

Ottawa got on the board in the second. Jason Dicochea singled off Arlo Marynczak. Jake Sanford grounded out, and moved Dicochea to second. Taylor Wright hit an RBI single to give the Titans a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City retaliated in the third. Javeyan Williams picked up a single against Shane Gray, and swiped second. Alec Olund drove in Williams with a double to make it a 1-1 affair.

Marynczak received a no-decision. He tossed four frames, yielding one run on four hits, walking two, and striking out four.

Jaxon Hallmark recorded two hits on the day, stole his eighth base of the season, and made a terrific play in the fifth. There was a runner at second for Ottawa with one out, and the centerfielder made a terrific throw to nail A.J. Wright at the plate.

Gray was also handed a no-decision. He pitched six innings, giving up a run on eight hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Zeke Wood blanked the Titans for 1.1 innings, and Gino Sabatine entered with runners on first and third with one out in the sixth. The right-hander struck out Taylor Wright and induced a flyout from Victor Cerny to keep the game tied. Sabatine went on to fire two more scoreless frames.

Oscar Campos came through in the 11th with a go-ahead RBI double against Erasmo Pinales to bring in Olund, and provide the ValleyCats with a 2-1 victory.

Nathan Medrano (2-2) earned the win. He tossed two scoreless innings, and walked one.

Pinales (0-1) received the loss. He pitched an inning, giving up an unearned run on one hit, and struck out one.

Tri-City plays the rubber game in Ottawa tomorrow, Thursday, May 23rd. First pitch is scheduled for 11 AM EDT.

FINAL (11) | TRI-CITY 2 | OTTAWA 1

W: Nathan Medrano (2-2)

L: Erasmo Pinelas (0-1)

Attendance: 753

Time of Game: 3:03

BOX SCORE

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. The 'Cats play against the Ottawa Titans from May 21-23, and the Québec Capitales from May 24-26. Tri-City returns to Joe Bruno for its first six-game homestand on Tuesday, May 28th. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.