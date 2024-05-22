Wild Things Win 7th Straight Behind Dominance from Malik Barrington

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things extended their winning streak to seven games after snatching the second game of their three-game series against the Evansville Otters, 2-1, behind a dominant start from Malik Barrington. It's Washington's first seven-game win streak since August 29 through September 6, 2021 when Washington essentially locked up the Northeast Division title by winning eight in a row.

Malik Barrington got off to a hot start by striking out six batters in the first three innings and in the second inning he struck out three in a row after allowing a double by Anthony Calarco. Barrington had 10 strikeouts in seven innings pitched allowing only one run which came by home run from Patrick Lee. The strikeout total is a single-game high in 2024 for Washington and a new career high (old high of six done four times) for Barrington.

On the offensive side, Evansville struck first on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning, with center fielder Patrick Lee hitting a homer to left center, his third of the year.

Washington answered back quickly with a run of their own in the bottom half of the third with Ricardo Sanchez taking home on a passed ball, tying the game at one a side. Washington took the lead in the bottom of the fourth, with Alex Ovalles scoring on a Tyreque Reed single to left.

Gyeongju Kim worked the ninth for his third save after Alex Carrillo spun a scoreless eighth inning. Andrew Czech walked in the second to extend his franchise-record on-base streak to 42 games, while Caleb McNeely's 22-game on-base streak was snapped in the win.

