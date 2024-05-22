Battery Dazzles in Rain-Shortened Grizzlies' Win

Florence, Ky. - The Gateway Grizzlies got four RBIs from catcher Kevin Krause and five and two-thirds brilliant innings on the mound from starter Tyler Cornett (2-0) to beat the Florence Y'alls 6-1 at Thomas More Stadium on Wednesday night in a game that lasted only six innings due to rain.

The Grizzlies began by scoring single runs in each of their first four turns at bat against Y'alls starter Jonaiker Villalobos (1-1). In the first inning, Gabe Holt doubled with one out, and Krause singled him home for a 1-0 lead. In the second and third innings, the Grizzlies got leadoff home runs from Andrew Moritz and D.J. Stewart, respectfully, with the latter extending his hit streak to 14 games dating back to last season and putting Gateway up 3-0 after three frames.

In the fourth, Cole Brannen walked with one out, stole second base, and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Krause for a 4-0 advantage. Krause came up again with Holt and Brannen in scoring position and two outs in the sixth inning, and roped an RBI single to left field to score both men and put Gateway ahead 6-0.

Meanwhile, Cornett was in control on the hill. Making his second start of the season and of his pro career, the Shallowater, Texas native held the Y'alls without a hit until the fourth inning, and without a run until the bottom of the sixth, when a two-out walk and a passed ball led to an RBI single by Brian Fuentes, making the score 6-1. Nate Garkow came in from the bullpen, however, and struck out Hank Zeisler to end the frame, and also the game, as rain arrived shortly thereafter, and cancelled the rest of the game.

Krause led the Grizzlies' 14-hit attack by going 3-for-3 with four RBIs, while Holt had his second-straight four-hit game, going 4-for-4 with two more doubles and two runs scored. Stewart, Moritz, and Peter Zimmermann also had multi-hit games as the Grizzlies clinched the road series victory.

Gateway will go for a three-game sweep and a perfect first half of their road trip on Thursday, May 23, in the series finale against the Y'alls. Deylen Miley will pitch for the Grizzlies against Florence southpaw Joe Kemlage, with first pitch at Thomas More Stadium scheduled for 5:44 p.m. CT.

