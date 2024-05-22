Y'alls Let Back-And-Forth Game Slide

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (4-5), presented by Towne Properties, dipped below .500 for the first time this season with an 11-7 loss to the Gateway Grizzlies (5-5).

The first home game in over a week for the Y'alls provided plenty of thrills with six lead changes, but a rough series of bloop hits and near misses on diving attempts salted the game away.

The Florence pitching staff endured a few pitfalls in the loss: although starter Ryan Watson dealt an efficient 6.1 frames, he allowed five earned runs on 12 hits. His sixth run came unearned after a throwing error at third resulting from a complicated pickoff attempt at third base. Watson still nabbed six strikeouts, tying his season-best. Ben Terwilliger was credited with the loss despite allowing just two runs on one hit in 1.1 frames. Those two runs came off a double that just escaped a diving Hank Zeisler in left field with both tallies coming as inherited runs for the recently subbed-in Kent Klyman. That was the beginning of an awkward outing for the lefty, allowing three runs on five hits including a long home run.

The bats mounted three multi-run innings, but stranded five men in scoring position throughout the contest. Third baseman Brian Fuentes quietly collected a Moneyball-lover's perfect day going 0-for-1 with a strikeout but reaching on three walks and a hit-by-pitch.

It was right fielder T.J. Reeves's day, smacking three hits with three runs batted in including a double and a home run. That makes three long balls on the season for Reeves and his second at home.

The Y'alls and Grizzlies do it all over again on Wednesday under the lights of Thomas More Stadium with the first pitch set for 6:41 p.m. ET. Tomorrow's promotion is Hometown Heroes Night where the Y'alls will honor local veterans, military personnel, medical personnel, and first responders! Y'alls players will be wearing specialty Hometown Heroes Hats!

