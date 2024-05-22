Titans Fall in Sudden Death to ValleyCats

Ottawa, ON - Playing in Sudden Death, the Ottawa Titans (4-6) were walked off by the Tri-City ValleyCats (4-7) in a 2-1 final on Wednesday.

With limited runs to show forth, both sides gave themselves chances to break through - but pitching took centre stage in the middle game of the series. Titans starter Shane Gray (ND, 1-0) tossed a quality start by going six innings and allowed one run on eight hits - walking one and striking out four. In five of his six frames - the ValleyCats had traffic aboard but Gray managed to pitch around the trouble.

Taylor Wright got the Titans on the board with an RBI single in the second - plating a Jason Dicochea single against right-hander Arlo Marynczak (ND, 0-0) to make it 1-0.

The ValleyCats responded a half inning later in the third - with Alec Olund smoking a double off the left-centre field wall, scoring Javeyan Williams to tie the score.

Still tied, the Titans had opportunities to take back the lead. In the fifth with a runner at second, a single from Christian Ibarra to centre looked like it would score one - but AJ Wright was thrown out at the dish by Jaxon Hallmark. Then in the sixth, the Titans put runners on the corners when Gino Sabatine got two massive outs to keep the game tied.

Extras solved nothing - leading to the Titans electing to defend in Sudden Death. With the start-up runner at first, pinch hitter Oscar Campos lined a double off the left-field wall against Erasmo Piñales (loss, 0-1) to score the winning run.

In the defeat, McLain Harris tossed three scoreless innings out of the bullpen - facing the minimum. Offensively, Jake Guenther had a 3-for-4 night and Taylor Wright had a pair of knocks.

