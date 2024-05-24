Y'alls Fall Under the Sea

May 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (4-8), presented by Towne Properties, dropped their sixth loss in a row in a 15-9 barnburner to the Evansville Otters (5-9).

Right-hander Josh Hudgins couldn't make it out of the second inning, letting up nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits with four walks. Sidearm thrower Shane Gustafson settled in to pick him up with 2.1 innings allowing one unearned run and striking out three.

The Y'alls got their first look at brand new left-hander Gage Bihm who tossed two innings, allowing one run on two hits with a strikeout and walking four. Bihm was given a rough introduction to the Frontier League with three pitch clock violations.

After Bihm's debut, Ben Terwilliger let up one run in two innings with a pair of strikeouts, and Kent Klyman relieved him in the ninth. Klyman was very strong striking out three batters, but two poorly timed errors and a passed ball put up three unearned runs for Evansville.

While Florence trailed 10-0 after the top of the third inning, the bats came to life with four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth. Right fielder T.J. Reeves smashed a clutch two-run double to lift the spirits in Northern Kentucky, but that paled in comparison to the batter behind him.

Second baseman Ed Johnson followed Reeves' fourth inning double with a two-run single, and he smashed a three-run home run in the fifth inning to bring the margin down to two runs.

That was as close as the Y'alls got.

Game two between the Y'alls and Otters rolls on Saturday at Thomas More Stadium. RHP Edgar Martinez makes his season debut for the Y'alls after a brief stint on the 14 day Injured List to open the season. Martinez was a 2023 All Star for the Y'alls and will be opposed by southpaw Johan Castillo. Rockin Saturday is the promotion for tomorrow night; where fans can enjoy a postgame concert and enter the stadium 2 hours early for Happy Hour before first pitch at 6:36 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.