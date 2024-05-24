Grizzlies Drop Pitcher's Duel in Washington

May 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington, Pa. - The Gateway Grizzlies lost a close, pitcher's duel to the Washington Wild Things on Friday night by a final score of 4-1 at Wild Things Park, seeing their three-game win streak snapped on the road while Washington won their ninth straight contest.

In the second inning, the Wild Things broke the 0-0 deadlock on an RBI double by J.C. Santini off Collin Sullivan (0-2), followed by an RBI groundout by Robert Chayka that made the score 2-0. That margin would not last long, as Andrew Moritz led off the top of the third inning with a single, stole second base, and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Cole Brannen , drawing the Grizzlies within 2-1.

But that was the only run they could muster against Wild Things ace Kobe Foster (2-0), with the left-hander pitching seven innings to get the win. The Wild Things added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings on an RBI fielder's choice by Chayka, and an error by Abdiel Diaz , respectively, when his throw hit a baserunner sliding into third and skipped away, producing the final 4-1 margin.

Gateway will look to bounce back in the middle game of the series on Saturday, May 25, at 6:05 p.m. CT, sending Teague Conrad to the mound against Washington right-hander Zach Kirby.

