Mikolaicyk Shines as Bolts Beat Slammers

May 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - John Mikolaicyk carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning and the ThunderBolts scored six runs in the eighth to take out the Joliet Slammers 8-3 in game one of a weekend series at Ozinga Field Friday night.

The Bolts (8-6) scored an early run on a Christian Kuzemka RBI single. For Kuzemka, it was the 19th RBI in just 13 games.

Joliet (5-8) got their first run without getting a hit in the fifth inning. Antonio Valdez walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third on a groundout. Drew Stengren's sacrifice fly tied the score while the Slammers continued to look for their first hit.

In the bottom of the inning, the Bolts reclaimed the lead as Cam Phelts singled and stole second and third before Kingston Liniak drove him in on a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the eighth, the Slammers got to Mikolaicyk for the first time on a Stengren leadoff single. After allowing one more hit, Mikolaicyk departed with a 2-1 lead. The bullpen couldn't hold it as Matthew Warkentin tied the game on an RBI single.

For the second time, the ThunderBolts responded immediately to the tie score. They loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter. Ethan Lopez was hit by a pitch to force in the go-ahead run. Then, JJ Figueroa came through with a two-run single to open the lead to 5-2. Joe Encarnacion followed with a two-run double and Phelts's RBI single made it 8-2.

Joliet got one back in the ninth but didn't put together a real comeback threat as the Bolts claimed the series opener.

Jack Mahoney (3-0) picked up his league-leading third win in relief. Chase Gockel allowed three runs without recording an out, taking the loss.

The series continues at 6:05 on Saturday night as Will Armbruester (0-0, 0.00) gets the start for the Bolts against the Slammers' Dwayne Marshall (0-1, 4.00). The first 1,000 fans to Ozinga Field will receive a Bobby Jenks bobblehead doll and the game will be followed by fireworks. Fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

