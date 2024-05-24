Tri-City Drops Sudden Death Thriller

May 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







QUÉBEC, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (4-9) played their second Sudden Death game of the season on Friday at Stade Canac, but fell 3-2 in 11 innings to the Québec Capitales (7-6) in the series opener.

Tri-City took advantage of Québec's miscues in the second. Ian Walters led off with a single against Sam Ryan. Kyle Novak laid down a sac bunt, moving Walters to second. Dylan Broderick reached on an error from Kyle Crowl, and Walters went to third. Tyson Gingerich hit a grounder, and made it to first base after Juremi Profar bobbled the ball. Gingerich was credited with an RBI for bringing in Walters, and gave the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

The Capitales responded in the fifth. Dan Beebe walked Tommy Seidl, who advanced to second on a balk. Francisco Hernandez drove in a run with a single to tie the game, 1-1.

Beebe was handed a no-decision. He threw four innings, allowing a run on two hits, walking four, and striking out five.

Ryan also received a no-decision. He pitched six frames, giving up an unearned run on four hits, and struck out six.

Austin Dill entered for Beebe in the fifth and fired 3.1 scoreless innings. Dill allowed a double in the eighth to Anthony Quirion, before striking out Justin Gideon. Greg Blackman then came in, and retired the last two batters to exit the frame unscathed.

Blackman pulled off his best houdini impression in the ninth. Tyler Osik was issued a free pass, and Jonathan Lacroix replaced him on the basepaths. Seidl then popped out on a failed bunt attempt. Hernandez reached on a 6-4 fielder's choice, and went to second on an error from Elvis Peralta. Marc-Antoine Lebreux was intentionally walked, and Jake MacKenzie was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Blackman punched out Quirion, firing up his battery mate Oscar Campos, and sending the series opener to extras.

Frank Moscatiello was the new pitcher in the 10 th , and Broderick was the ghost runner at second base. Broderick came around to score after two passed balls , which put the 'Cats ahead, 2-1.

Nathan Medrano entered in relief for Blackman in the bottom of the 10 th . Quirion was the free runner, and went to third on a passed ball. Afterward, Gideon walked to put the runners at the corners. Quirion stayed at third, as Crowl reached on a 5-4 fielder's choice. Profar made it a 2-2 affair with an RBI single, and Crowl went to second. Medrano settled in by striking out Lacroix and inducing a lineout from Seidl to bring the game to Sudden Death.

Moscatiello returned in the 11 th , and Javeyan Williams was placed at first base. The right-hander set down the first two batters he faced, before Williams stole second and third. Merced was intentionally walked, and moved to second on defensive indifference. Afterward, Moscatiello got a pop out from Campos to provide the Capitales with a 3-2 victory.

Tri-City faces off against Québec tomorrow, Saturday, May 25 th . First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

FINAL (11) | QUÉBEC 3 | TRI-CITY 2

W: Frank Moscatiello (2-1)

Attendance: 2,902

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. The 'Cats continue their road trip against the Québec Capitales from May 24-26. Tri-City returns to Joe Bruno for its first six-game homestand on Tuesday, May 28 th . You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.