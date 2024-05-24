Wild Things Sign LHP Liam Pulsipher, Activate RHP Christian James in Moves Friday

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed lefty Liam Pulsipher to the club's active roster, in a set of roster moves made today, presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC. Also, right-hander Christian James was signed to a contract extension and activated from the inactive list, plus righty Lukas Young was placed on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to May 21.

Pulsipher signed his second pro contract to get activated by the Wild Things. In four games with Long Island in the Atlantic League earlier this season, he logged 4.2 total innings with five strikeouts. With a bit of arm fatigue, Pulsipher was tagged for 10 hits and 12 runs (10 earned) across his final three appearances. His professional debut was a good one as he struck out the side against Lancaster April 26 with two hits allowed in an inning of work.

The southpaw pitched four seasons at Queens College (NCAA Division II) in New York and was ECC Second-Team All-Conference as a sophomore and a senior. In his time at Queens, Pulsipher was 11-11 with a 4.89 ERA in 38 games (30 starts). He logged two saves, three complete games and two shutouts across 171 innings in the collegiate game. In that work, he walked 68 and struck out 156.

He's one of two sons of former big leaguer Bill Pulsipher, who played professional baseball for 20 years, including stops in the big leagues with the Mets (three seasons), Brewers (two seasons), Cardinals, Red Sox and White Sox. Bill posted 106 career games at the major-league level and fanned 202 in 327 innings of work. Bill retired after playing a few seasons in Somerset in the Atlantic League. He also played for Long Island (ATLL), Winnipeg (NORL) and in foreign pro leagues in his career.

Christian James returns for his third season with the club after posting a 2.24 ERA last year in 45 appearances. In 52.1 innings, he fanned 65. Young has appeared in two games for the Wild Things this season.

The Wild Things are preparing to open a three-game series with the Gateway Grizzlies tonight at Wild Things Park and are in search of a ninth-straight win, which would be their first nine-game win streak since 2018. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. first pitch on a Fireworks Friday presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh.

