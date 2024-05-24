Offense Explodes in Big Win Over Y'alls

FLORENCE, KY - The Evansville Otters snapped their three-game slide tonight against the Florence Y'alls with a massive offensive production, winning 15-9.

After scoring just five runs against Washington, the bats exploded for the Otters (5-9), taking the Y'alls (4-8) starter out early and hammering the bullpen as well.

The Otters scored one run in the first inning off a pair of doubles from the leadoff hitter Blake Mozley and David Mendham.

Their big inning came in the second frame, tallying eight runs on five hits to take a commanding lead. The inning was highlighted by a two-run single from Mozley, an RBI knock from Mendham and Anthony Calarco's run-scoring base hit. The score was 9-0.

Evansville kept its foot on the gas in the third adding another run, before Florence answered in the bottom of the frame making it a 10-1 game.

Seemingly out of reach, the Y'alls made the game interesting with seven unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth innings to cut the deficit to two runs.

In the sixth, Jake Green scored after being hit by a pitch and a double from Austin Bost, making it 11-8.

The Y'alls answered again with another run in the seventh, but the game was put out of reach in the eighth and ninth innings by the Otters' bats, scoring four more runs which featured Calarco's third RBI of the night accompanied by a double on the play.

Eight of the nine Otters in the lineup had at least one base hit. Mendham was at the front of the charge and totaled a double and three singles. Calarco and Mosley each had a trio of hits, with each man garnering a double.

Mosley, Mendham, Calarco, Green, Mason House and Jomar Reyes each scored multiple times. Three Otters had multi-RBI performances.

Tyler Ras started the game going six-up-six-down, but the Y'alls picked at him in his later innings. The bullpen was ready to back him up.

Pat Miner (2-0) threw 1.1 scoreless innings and took home the win. Jon Beymer came in to relieve next and allowed his first run of the year in 2.0 innings on a pair of hits. He was able to limit the damage, though, before Michael McAvene shut the door with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Otters series against Florence will continue tomorrow night with a 5:36 PM CT first pitch. Evansville has a chance to win its second series of the 2024 season, and their first on the road.

