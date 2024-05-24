Fuhrman's Eighth-Inning Blast Helps Titans to Victory

Ottawa, ON - A go-ahead two-run homer from Michael Fuhrman in the bottom of the eighth helped the Ottawa Titans (6-6) to a 5-4 win over the Trois-Rivières Aigles (5-7) on Friday, winning their second in a row.

Freshly activated off the Injured List - Bryan Peña (ND, 0-2) got into trouble in the first inning, seeing the Aigles jump out to an early 2-0 lead. A wild pitch plated the game's first run with a pair on - before an RBI single from veteran Steve Brown doubled the lead.

Tucker Smith (ND, 0-1) was greeted by the Titans loading the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the first - but the fourth-year pro navigated through and got the next three to preserve the early advantage.

The Titans got a gift in the second - as Michael Fuhrman struck out on a pitch in the dirt and took off on the dropped third strike - Mario Feliciano's throw pulled Dalton Combs off the first base bag to continue the inning. AJ Wright and Jason Dicochea responded by hammering back-to-back RBI doubles to tie the game at two.

Luis Curbelo's opposite-field homer to right to open the fourth put the Aigles back in front, making it 3-2.

Peña's night ended after five - allowing three runs on eight hits, walking four, and striking out six.

Leading off the fifth, a solo home run from AJ Wright tied the game at three - as Wright belted his third homer of the season and second of the homestand.

Two and a third from Scott Prins saw Matt Voelker (win, 3-0) enter with a man on - with back-to-back singles loading up the bases in the eighth inning. Mario Feliciano gave the Aigles the lead yet again with a sacrifice fly to centre.

Down but not out, the Titans got a hometown bounce with two out in the bottom of the eighth - with a single from Jackie Urbaez ramping up off the lip of the grass and into right field to extend the inning. Next, Michael Fuhrman stepped to the dish and belted an offering from Sam Poliquin (loss, 0-1) over the left field wall, giving the Titans their first lead of the game at 5-4.

Matt Dallas (save, 1) worked a clean ninth - picking up his first career professional save.

AJ Wright posted a three-hit night, while Jason Dicochea and Jackie Urbaez each recorded a pair of hits.

The Ottawa Titans continue their homestand with the second of a three-game set against the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

