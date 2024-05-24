Boomers Rally to Wild Walk-off Victory

May 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Trailing 5-0 in the first inning, the Schaumburg Boomers came all the way back to open Memorial Day weekend with a thrilling 8-7 walk-off win over the Lake Erie Crushers in 10 innings at Wintrust Field.

Lake Erie jumped ahead quickly, tallying three consecutive singles to begin the game with the first run scoring on the third single from Vincent Byrd, Jr. Four more runs would come in as Lake Erie posted five hits in the inning. Schaumburg starter Jackson Hickert threw over 40 pitches in the frame but settled down and retired eight straight, eventually working deep into the contest. The Boomers were able to get on the board with a pair of runs in second. Aaron Simmons doubled home Kyle Fitzgerald from first and Felix Aberouette followed by singling him home on the very next pitch.

The visitors pushed across a run in the fourth on a solo homer from Ethan Skender before Chase Dawson led off the bottom with a triple, his second of the year. Dawson scored on an error that enabled Brett Milazzo to reach. Lake Erie added an unearned run in the sixth against Hickert, who was still in the game, to lead 7-3.

The Boomers battled to tie the game with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Christian Fedko singled home Dawson, who had doubled to start the inning. With the bases clear and two outs Simmons single and Aberouette followed by reaching on an error. Tyler Depreta-Johnson socked a two-run double to right and crossed the plate when Alec Craig drove him home with a single up the middle, evening the score.

The game broke for an hour rain delay in the middle of the seventh but following the stoppage both bullpens rose to the occasion to send the game to extras. Lake Erie was able to bring home the international tiebreaker runner in the top of the inning but Depreta-Johnson may have saved the game by throwing out the trail runner at third. Dawson evened the score with an RBI fielder's choice in the bottom of the inning and following a 13-pitch at bat which resulted in Milazzo walking to load the bases, Simmons lifted a sacrifice fly to hand the Boomers their second walk-off of the year.

Hickert worked six innings and allowed just one earned run after the first, striking out eight. Mitch White, Dylan Stutsman and Matt Helwig all twirled scoreless frames before extras. Jake Joyce earned the win, his first. Schaumburg finished with 10 hits. Simmons was 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Dawson collected a pair of extra base hits and Fedko, who did not start, posted two hits as well.

The Boomers (9-3) continue the Memorial Day weekend fun on Saturday afternoon at 3:00pm. The first 1,500 fans to arrive will receive a Boomers Hawaiian Shirt courtesy of Ascension Illinois. Schaumburg has yet to announce a starter while Lake Erie will counter with RHP Anthony Escobar (0-0, 3.27). Tickets for the weekend and all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.