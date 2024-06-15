Y'alls Fall Short in Ninth Inning Comeback

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (10-20), presented by Towne Properties, came up just shy in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Lake Erie Crushers (22-10).

Florence flew through its bullpen with starter Edgar Martinez pitching 2.0+ IP allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits with five walks and a hit-by-pitch. It became a whiplash deal with the Y'alls bullpen; Joe Kemlage relieved Martinez and escaped a bases-loaded jam on the way to a pair of shutout frames allowing two hits and striking out three. Gage Bihm tilted the momentum back the other way surrendering three runs in his two innings off of a pair of home runs, however he strung up four strikeouts. Darrien Williams was just as good as Kemlage with two shutout innings, striking out two batters on just one hit. Kent Klyman wrapped up the Florence pitching with a no-hit ninth, striking out one.

The bats were off and on with three home runs, but eight strikeouts. Right fielder Hank Zeisler slammed a solo shot in the third as a part of his 1-for-2 line. Second baseman Jeremiah Burks followed up with a solo homer in the fifth in his 1-for-2 performance. Catcher Sergio Gutierrez cleaned up the home run party with a leadoff dinger in the seventh which he then followed with an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The game ended in an abrupt way. With one out, the tying run on first, and runners on the corners, shortstop Alberti Chavez tried to swipe second but was shot down. The Y'alls fell on a strikeout on the next pitch.

Florence can salvage a win from the series against second-place Lake Erie on Family Funday with a 1:07 p.m. first pitch.

