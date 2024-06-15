Bolts Edge Gateway

June 15, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SOGUET, IL- Buddie Pindel pitched 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball leading the Windy City ThunderBolts to a middle series win over the Gateway Grizzlies.

Windy City (14-19) crossed home plate in the top of the second. Bolts catcher Kyle Harbison smacked his first career Frontier League hit, an RBI double making it 1-0 Bolts. Cam Phelts knocked in an RBI groundout making it 2-0.

Joe Johnson cracked his fifth home run of the season to right field giving the Bolts a 3-0 lead in the top of the third.

The Grizzlies (18-13) first baserunner reached via an infield single by Tate Wargo in the bottom of the third.

Gateway starting pitcher Tyler Cornett (3-1) was removed from the game in the top of the fourth due to injury.

In relief, Nathanial Tate tossed 3.1 innings surrendering one hit over no runs while walking three and striking out three.

Pindel worked through numerous jams, including the bases load in the bottom of the seventh with two outs. In relief of Pindel, Jack Mahoney got Gabe Holt to ground out ending the threat.

Mahoney pitched 1.2 innings, enduring one earned run over one hit walking one and striking out two.

Buddie Pindel (4-2) took the win, throwing 6.2 innings conceding no runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out four.

Tyler Laporte earned his first save of the season, throwing 0.2 innings and striking out Holt with the tying runs on base.

The ThunderBolts are back in action Sunday for the finale of a three-game set against the Gateway Grizzlies. Windy City RHP John Mikolaicyk (1-1, 6.00 ERA) v Gateway RHP Teague Conrad (3-0,1.34 ERA). First pitch from Grizzlies Ballpark is scheduled for 6:30 CDT and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.