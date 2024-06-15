Titans Storm Back to Edge Jackals, Win Series

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (16-15) pulled over the .500 mark for the first time in 28 games with a come-from-behind 4-3 win over the New Jersey Jackals (11-21) on Saturday.

Electing to use an opener - left-hander Kyle White (ND, 0-0) hurled two innings to begin the middle game of the set for the Titans - allowing an unearned run in his second start of the season.

With a Ryan Ford double at third and a pair down in the second, a snap throw back to the mound between the Titans battery prompted Ford to take off for the dish, sliding in safely to open the scoring.

After White, right-hander Brooks Walton worked in bulk - seeing a two-run Arbert Cipion single cash in two, making it 3-0 after three innings of play.

Facing the Jackals for the second time in as many outings, Walton kept the contest close by going three - allowing two runs on six hits - walking two and striking out three.

Once again, in tough against Jake Kuchmaner (ND, 2-1), the Titans went down quietly early until getting on the board in the fourth. With a leadoff AJ Wright double on, Jamey Smart ripped a single through the right side to plate Wright and cut the deficit to two.

In the sixth, with Wright on base to start the inning again - this time with a walk - Jason Dicochea made it a one-run game with an RBI single to centre. Later, Jamey Smart lined a base hit to left for his second run-producing knock of the night, scoring Dicochea to tie the game at three.

Kuchmaner left after six - allowing three runs on six hits, walking four, and striking out four in a quality start.

With a combined three shutout innings from Bryan Peña and McLain Harris (win, 2-1) - the Titans' bullpen faced the minimum - sending a tie game to the bottom of the eighth.

Back on the hill for a second frame of relief - Jalon Long (loss, 1-2) surrendered a single, hit by pitch, and a walk to load the bases with none away. Following a fielder's choice, Taylor Wright came off the bench to deliver the winning run with a single to right - putting the Titans up 4-3.

In the ninth, the Jackals loaded the bases and had the tying run 90 feet away - but Erasmo Piñales (save, 8) fanned Jordan Scott to lock down the victory and give the Titans a series win.

The Ottawa Titans end their six-game homestand with the finale of three against the New Jersey Jackals on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

