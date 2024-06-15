Otters Fall in Saturday Series Opener

AUGUSTA, NJ. - The Evansville Otters dropped the series opener Saturday against the Sussex County Miners 8-3 at Skylands Stadium. A rainout yesterday pushed the first game of the set back to tonight while the makeup date for the missed contest is tabbed for tomorrow.

The Otters (11-20) fought back once in the game, but when the Miners (11-19) took their second lead of the game, it was also the final lead change.

Sussex jumped on the board first in the second inning with a trio of runs, highlighted by three RBI singles.

Evansville answered in the fourth, matching the Miners score.

After David Mendham led off with an error, Randy Bednar singled and Pavin Parks roped an RBI double to right-center field which plated a run. Jomar Reyes notched a fielder's choice RBI, and Anthony Clarco tied the game at three with a deep sacrifice fly to center.

The knotted game was broken up in the fifth inning. After a two out walk, Braden Scott (0-5) surrendered a two-run homer to make it 5-3. The Miners added another three runs in the eighth inning to finalize the scoring.

The Evansville southpaw starter tossed in six full innings. He gave up five runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. Grif Hughes came out of the bullpen and was the only Otter to not give up a run, striking out three and allowing just a hit-by-pitch in one inning.

Offensively, the Otters tallied six hits. Parks and Bednar each registered two.

Evansville will continue their series against the Sussex County Miners tomorrow in a twin bill. The first pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

