'Cats Comeback Falls Short in the Ninth

June 15, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (16-16) nearly completed the comeback in the ninth, but were defeated 7-5 by the Trois-Rivières Aigles (16-15) at Stade Quillorama on Saturday.

Trois-Rivières struck in the first. L.P. Pelletier singled off Chas Cywin. Raphael Gladu moved Pelletier to third with a single. Dalton Combs grounded into a double play, and Pelletier came around to provide the Aigles with a 1-0 advantage.

Trois-Rivières doubled its lead in the third. Michael Dagenias singled, and moved to second on a knock from Pelletier. Gladu picked up a single, which loaded the bases. Combs hit an RBI single to pull the Aigles ahead, 2-0.

Trois-Rivières added in the sixth. Brendon Dadson reached on an error from Lamar Briggs. Steve Brown grounded out, and Dadson advanced to second. Thomas Green doubled in a run, and swiped third. Dagenias plated Green with a single, and went to second on a base hit from Pelletier. Gladu had an RBI single off Tom Peltier to make it a 5-0 game.

Tri-City got on the board in the seventh. Oscar Campos singled off Shawn Atamanchuk. Ian Walters collected his second double in as many days to drive in Campos, which cut the deficit to 5-1.

The Aigles responded in the bottom of the seventh. Luis Curbelo began the frame with a double, and moved to third on a wild pitch. Brown delivered an RBI single, stole second, and advanced to third on a flyout from Green. Dagenias reached on an error from Peltier, and Brown crossed the plate to put Trois-Rivières on top, 7-1.

The 'Cats retaliated in the eighth. Michell Miliano walked Jaxon Hallmark and Javeyan Williams. Hallmark went to third on a wild pitch, and Williams swiped second. Campos walked, which placed a runner on every square base. Walters had a RBI fielder's choice to make it a 7-2 affair.

Tri-City threatened in the ninth. Dylan Broderick greeted Kosei Naito with a single. Two batters later, Ryan Cash singled Broderick to second. Afterward, Williams smoked a three-run jack to trim the deficit to 7-5. It was his second roundtripper of the season. Alec Olund had a two-out double, before Naito induced a groundout from Campos to finish off the game.

Tucker Smith (1-3) earned the win. He threw six scoreless frames, allowing three hits, a walk, and struck out two.

Cywin (2-4) received the loss. He pitched 5.2 innings, yielding five runs, three earned on 11 hits, walking one, and striking out one.

The ValleyCats play the rubber game against the Aigles on Sunday, June 16 th. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM.

FINAL | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 7 | TRI-CITY 5

W: Tucker Smith (1-3)

L: Chas Cywin (2-4)

Time of Game: 2:56

Attendance: 1,464

