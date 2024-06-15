Washington Wins Middle Game Behind Offense Early, Pen Late

SCHAUMBURG, Il. - At Wintrust Field in Schaumburg Saturday night, the Wild Things kept the winning road ways going with a 7-6 win, as they got four scoreless innings from the bullpen and allowed just one hit total in those, securing a series win. The win is the fourth in a row for Washington and the Road Warriors are now 14-2 on the road this season.

Washington (22-9) started the scoring in the game, as Caleb McNeely jumped into the RBI lead in the Frontier League with a three-run homer in the first, scoring Ethan Wilder and Wagner Lagrange. The homer was McNeely's eighth of the season. Pittsburgh native Christian Fedko hit a two-run shot in the bottom half, his second of the year, to bring it to 3-2 as the Boomers (19-12) got on the board.

Schaumburg ended up plating four more in the third inning on RBI from Chase Dawson, Aaron Simmons (2) and Tyler Depreta-Johnson against Dariel Fregio. Fregio allowed eight hits and six runs in five innings on his way to a win to go to 4-2. Washington plated two in the fourth on a two-run homer by Robert Chayka, his second of 2024. In the fifth, Washington loaded the bases with nobody out and managed to get just one to tie the game on an RBI groundout by Carson Clowers.

That chased 2023 Frontier League Pitcher of the Year Cole Cook from the game for the Boomers, as he allowed 10 hits and six runs in five innings. He didn't get a decision. The Wild Things took the lead on a Wagner Lagrange run-scoring single in the sixth inning, which proved to be the difference.

The bullpen then showed out. Frankie Giuliano got a double play, Washington's fourth turned twin-killing of the night, in the sixth before fanning Alec Craig to finish a scoreless inning. Hunter Stevens struck out four in two scoreless frames to get it to closer Gyeongju Kim. Kim finished the game for his ninth save with a 1-2-3 ninth, including a strikeout.

Washington will look to return the favor with a road sweep tomorrow at Wintrust Field after Schaumburg swept Washington to begin the home schedule this year and season. Schaumburg will send LHP Jacob Smith to the hill and Washington will go to LHP Kobe Foster. First pitch is slated for 2:00/1:00 p.m. CT.

