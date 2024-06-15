Boomers Edged by Washington

June 15, 2024

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers rallied from an early deficit but dropped a 7-6 decision at the hands of the Washington Wild Things, suffering a sixth defeat in the last seven contests.

Caleb McNeely put Washington ahead in the top of the first by connecting on a three-run homer, his eighth of the year, with two outs against Schaumburg starter Cole Cook. Christian Fedko responded with a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning, his second of the year, to draw the Boomers within 3-2. Schaumburg scored four times in the third to take their lone advantage of the night. Chase Dawson doubled home Fedko to tie the game. Aaron Simmons connected on his first triple to score two and give the Boomers a 5-3 advantage. A sacrifice fly from Tyler Depreta-Johnson capped the frame as the Boomers led 6-3.

Robert Chayka hit a two-run homer for Washington in the fourth to bring the guests within a run at 6-5. The Wild Things evened the game in the fifth and moved ahead in the sixth with a two-out RBI single from Wagner Lagrange. The Boomers consistently put runners on base but could not rally against the Washington pitching staff. Schaumburg, the league leader in double plays hit into, hit into four in the game.

Cristian Lopez suffered the loss despite striking out four in two innings of relief. The Boomers fanned 10 in the contest. Cook worked five innings and allowed six runs on 10 hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Dallas Woolfolk tossed a pair of scoreless frames, striking out a pair. Fedko led a nine-hit attack with two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Kyle Fitzgerald also notched a pair of hits and reached base three times. Alec Craig drew a walk and was hit by a pitch. Craig has reached base in all 31 games this season and 36 straight dating to 2023.

The Boomers (19-12) conclude the first six-game homestand of the season on Father's Day with a 1:00pm game against the Wild Things. The first 1,500 fans to arrive will receive a Boomers Baseball Cap thanks to Illinois Bone and Joint Institute. There will also be Pre-Game Catch on the Field and Post-Game Autographs presented by Wintrust. LHP Jacob Smith (0-1, 2.04) will make his second start for the Boomers while Washington sends LHP Kobe Foster (4-0, 2.02). Tickets for the Father's Day contest and all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

