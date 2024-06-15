Big Hit Eludes Grizzlies Again in Loss

June 15, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies out-hit the Windy City ThunderBolts nine to six on Saturday night at Grizzlies Ballpark, and brought the tying run to the plate three times in their last four turns at bat, but went only 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position in a 3-1 loss.

Gateway fell behind early in this game, as a leadoff error preceded a walk followed by an automatic double by Kyle Harbison off Tyler Cornett (3-1) in the second inning, giving Windy City a 1-0 lead. An RBI groundout by Cam Phelts then made the score 2-0, and in the third inning, Joe Johnson found the short porch in right field with a solo home run, making it 3-0 ThunderBolts.

For the second time this season, the Grizzlies offense was flummoxed by Kevin "Buddie" Pindel, as the right-hander allowed just one baserunner in his first three innings of the game as the lead built up. Gateway would try and break through for most of the night, but was held back- the Grizzlies got a pair of hits in the fourth, sixth, and eighth innings, but failed to score each time, stranding the bases loaded in the seventh after chasing Pindel from the game.

After the side was retired in the eighth in order, Gateway got a rally going in the ninth. Jose Alvarez drew a one-out walk, and Cole Brannen hit a single to right-center field that moved Alvarez to third base. Tate Wargo then collected his first professional RBI, breaking up the shutout with an RBI groundout to make the score 3-1, and Abdiel Diaz was hit by a pitch, putting the tying runs on base. But a strikeout by Tyler LaPorte ended the game, and left the Grizzlies even in the weekend series.

A bright spot for Gateway continues to be their pitching staff, which combined to allow just a single earned run in the game, with Nathanial Tate, Gage Vailes, and Alvery De Los Santos surrendering just two hits in the final six innings of the ballgame combined after Cornett departed with an injury.

The Grizzlies will look to close out their home stand with a victory in a critical rubber game against Windy City on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16, at 1:05 p.m. Kaleb Hill will take the mound for the Grizzlies in his second pro start against ThunderBolts' right-hander John Mikolaicyk at Grizzlies Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.