Y'alls Drop Series, Playoff Hopes Thin

August 18, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (41-4), presented by Towne Properties, dropped the series to the Evansville Otters (37-48) falling 4-2 on Sunday. This is just Florence's second series loss in the second half of the season.

Hunter Mink got the ball for Florence, making his third start of the season, trying to continue to build up his pitch count in professional baseball. He tossed a season-high 4.1 innings giving up just two runs on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Mink was tossed four no-hit innings until giving up a two-run shot in the fifth, which gave Evansville a 2-1 lead.

Matthew Fernandez followed out of the pen with another quality outing, firing 2.2 shutout innings. Fernandez gave way to Darrien Williams in the 8th trying to keep it a 2-2 ball game. Two errors cost Florence the game as two unearned runs came across giving the Otters the final 4-2 lead. Ben Terwilliger relieved Williams in the 8th with the bases load and two away, just delivering the final out.

Florence was once again held in check at the plate with just two multi-hit performances. Ed Johnson finished 2-for-4, but it was Thomas Jones who looked the best going 2-for-4 and scoring a run. Justin Lavey brought in both RBIs for Florence in a 1-for-2 showing with a sac fly.

Florence heads back home for an off day on Monday and will travel to Gateway on Tuesday to open a three-game series versus the Grizzlies. The Y'alls will send southpaw Jonaiker Villalobos to the mound in a pivotal series for Florence's playoff hopes. The first pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

