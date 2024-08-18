Knotts Hits Homer That Lands in Morgantown, Crushers Salvage a Game against Washington

August 18, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Washington, PA - Western Pennsylvania has these [not wild] things called "salvages". These salvages are usually found in the sticks of the country, and the Amish population runs them. It is essentially a convenience store with name brand items, but all of them have defects that the manufacturers aren't allowed to sell. Thus, the Amish sell these items at a ridiculously discounted price at a store on a random back road. Now you can be a contestant on Jeopardy!

All that to say that the Lake Erie Crushers (46-37) salvaged a game in Western PA on Sunday against the Washington Wild Things (57-26). Lake Erie now has a 3.5 game lead on Schaumburg for the final playoff spot in the West division.

Both starting pitchers were on their A-game for the first half of the contest. Both RHP Pedro Echemendia and Dariel Fregio scattered just a handful of hits until the top of the 5th inning.

1B Scout Knotts turned around a 3-2 pitch and sent it flying all the way to Morgantown, West Virginia. If you're skeptical, go on Google Maps and draw a straight line from home plate at Wild Things Park and go sixty miles from straight-away left field.

Knotts' solo homer was his fifth of the year, and it put Lake Erie up 1-0.

The Crushers loaded up the bases in the 7th looking for some insurance, and 3B Logan Thomason delivered with an RBI single up the middle to advance the lead. SS Jarrod Watkins beat out a double play try to plate another run, making it 3-0 Lake Erie.

With the off-day on Monday, the Crushers decided to empty the tank to salvage the final game of the set, so skipper Lemieux went to RHP Christian Scafidi for the 7th inning. The big man tossed a scoreless frame and softly put Echemendia's day to rest with a three run cushion.

Echemendia was in need of an encouraging start. His final line: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K on just 74 pitches. This is now his second glistening start against Washington - his first being in his Crushers debut back on June 30th (6 IP, 1 R). In his previous eight starts, he factored into the decision in all of them, and he was in line for the win on Sunday.

Washington threatened in the 8th against RHP Sammy Tavarez, plating a run on a fielder's choice. Lemieux decided to go to his closer, RHP Trevor Kuncl, with two outs and the tying run on second with the score 3-1.

Kuncl stared down the barrel of Wagner Lagrange's bat and raised him a high heater to put away the threat and escape the 8th with a two run lead.

It was easy going for him in the 9th as he set down the Wild Things 1-2-3 to secure his 20th save of the season. Pedro Echemendia (3-6) was awarded his first win since July 12th, and the Crushers were in for a happy, yet short bus ride back home.

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Lake Erie Crushers 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 3 8 1

Washington Wild Things 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 5 0

The Crushers will be back in Avon on Tuesday, August 20th at 6:35pm EST to start a three game series against the Schaumburg Boomers. With Schaumburg nipping at the heels of Lake Erie for the final playoff spot, it's practically a playoff series. We hope to see you there for a Bark in the Park Night with $1 hot dogs!

