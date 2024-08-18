Knockouts Offense Shines Again in Game One, Game Two Postponed

AUGUSTA, NJ- Sam Ryan pitched a complete game and Jalen Garcia had a multi-home run game to give New England a game one 10-2 victory over Sussex County on Sunday afternoon at Skylands Stadium. The Knockouts boasted their record to 31-50, while the Miners dropped to 29-54.

Before the game, Jake Boone discussed how he prepared to stay loose for the afternoon doubleheader against the Miners. "It starts getting a good night's sleep last night, feeling good in the morning and you know it's not too different from your normal approach. Then, a night game is just getting in the ballpark, getting your routine done, and ready to play two."

New England's starting pitcher, Ryan, secured his sixth win of the season, improving his record to 6-6. He delivered an outstanding performance, pitching a complete game and allowing only two runs, both of which were earned. Despite walking a batter, Ryan struck out an impressive eleven Miners in the victory.

After the game the skipper talked about Ryan's performance. "I mean he was awesome again. He was in full command of his pitches and just executing against everybody. [He] just wants to be out there and finish for you..."

For Sussex County, Tyler Thornton endured a tough outing, recording the loss and dropping to 5-9. He pitched six innings, allowing eight hits, five runs (four earned), walking two, and striking out a lone batter.

Austin White led off the game on a 1-2 count as he delivered a triple to right-center field, as Alec Sayre made a valiant diving attempt to secure the first out of the inning with a sliding catch. Despite Sayre's effort, the ball eluded him, allowing White to extend his impressive 29-game on-base streak and notching his first triple of the season. The next batter was Luis Atiles when he grounded out to first baseman Gavin Stupienski, bringing White home from third base with two outs in the inning. The tension mounted as John Cristino walked, but the inning came to a close as Jake Boone fouled out to third baseman Hunter D'Amato in foul territory.

Jalen Garcia stepped up to the plate in the second inning and the first pitch he saw he hit a home run over the left field wall. This marked Garcia's tenth home run of the season and set the tone for the inning. Later, with a 2-0 count, Noah Lucier delivered a base hit to right field. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Lucier stole second base, marking his tenth stolen base of the year. However, a fielding error by Sussex County catcher Gehrig Ebel provided an unexpected turn of events. As the ball went to center fielder Sayre, who then made an error while trying to throw to third base, the ball ended up in the Knockouts dugout. This allowed Lucier to dash home and score, extending their lead to 3-0.

John Cristino, in the third, launched his seventeenth home run of the season into center field. Sayre made a valiant attempt to catch the ball and came within inches of robbing Cristino of a home run, but the ball cleared the wall. With two outs in the inning, both Tommy Kretzler and Garcia hit consecutive base hits, putting two Knockouts runners on base. Lucier then brought Kretzler home from second. However, Garcia's aggressive baserunning backfired as he was thrown out at third while trying to take an extra base.

On a 0-1 count in the bottom half of the third, Evan Giordano crushed his fifth home run of the season, sending the ball soaring towards left field and cutting the Knockouts' lead to 5-1. The Miners then mounted a threat with Ebel delivering a base hit on a full 3-2 count and Tony Gomez following with a base hit on a 0-1 count, putting two runners on with nobody out. Acton then executed a bunt towards the third base side, advancing both runners to second and third base. D'Amato reached base on a fielder's choice, allowing Gehrig Ebel to score the Miners' second run in a contentious play at the plate. D'Amato then stole second, marking his eighth stolen base of the year. Despite the pressure, Ryan managed to strike out both Oraj Anu and Gavin Stupienski to end the inning.

In the fifth inning, with only one out, Acton hit a single to left field. However, Acton was picked off from the base as Knockouts' starting pitcher Ryan threw the ball to Jack-Thomas Wold, who then swiftly passed it to J.R. DiSarcina in stride. Acton was tagged out for the second out, and D'Amato ended the inning by striking out swinging.

Ryan conceded his first walk of the game in the bottom of the sixth to Anu, who took first base to kick off the action. However, Ryan quickly regained his composure and proceeded to retire the next three batters in a row.

In the seventh, with a 2-2 count and two outs, Boone delivered a two-run home run that soared off the left field foul pole, resulting in a 330 foot home run. This marked Boone's tenth home run of the season, further extending their team's lead to 8-2. Following this, Kretzler drew a walk and then went on to steal second base, securing his fourth stolen base of the year. Garcia took the plate next and crushed a two-run home run to left field, capping off a remarkable five-run eighth inning. This home run marked Garcia's second multi-home run game of the season and his eleventh overall. Notably, his previous multi-home run game occurred on May 30 against the Jackals in New Jersey.

After the game Garcia talked about his multi-home run game. "Yeah, it's a good day to go yard today. Just sticking to my approach and just having good results today."

Garcia stood out for New England Knockouts with his three-hit performance, while Boone and Lucier also contributed with multi-hits. Additionally, five different players from the Knockouts managed to record at least one hit.

After the game, Jerod Edmondson talked about the trio of Kretzler, Garcia and Lucier who combined for seven hits in the win. "Yeah really good, just all around a really good game... taking care of our bats and executing the spots that we needed to, and giving our chance to score some runs and get a big win.

For Sussex County, Giordano led the Miners with a multi-hit game, and four other players also made notable contributions recording just one hit apiece.

Game two of the double-header was postponed due to rain, and a make-up date is to be determined. The Knockouts return to Campanelli Stadium on Tuesday, hosting the New York Boulders in a midweek series. Tickets for the remainder of the season can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

