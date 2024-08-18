ValleyCats Overcome Six-Run Deficit to Take Series Over Boulders

POMONA, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (45-37) had one of their biggest come-from-behind victories this season, and defeated the New York Boulders (44-40) 12-9 on Sunday at Clover Stadium. The ValleyCats took three out of the four games in the series against the Boulders, and won the season series 7-5. The 'Cats magic number to clinch their first playoff berth since 2018 is down to 10.

For the second consecutive day, Jaxon Hallmark began the game with a single, this time off Tyler Vail. Hallmark stole second, and went to third after a groundout from Elvis Peralta. Dylan Broderick lifted a sac fly to provide Tri-City with a 1-0 advantage.

New York responded in the bottom of the first. Alfredo Ruiz plunked Nick Gotta. Austin Dennis and Steve Barmakian walked to load the bases. Thomas Walraven knocked in Gotta with a sac fly. Dennis and Barmakian moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch. Chris Kwitzer walked to place a runner at every square base. David Vinsky had an RBI walk. Christian Ficca lifted a sac fly to bring in Barmakian to give the Boulders a 3-1 lead.

Dennis walked in the second inning before stealing second and third. Dennis came around on a groundout from Barmakian to put New York on top, 4-1.

Vail received a no-decision. He pitched three frames, giving up a run on three hits, walking one, and striking out one.

The Boulders added in the fourth. Marshall Awtry started off the frame with a single. Ryan McCoy doubled, and Awtry advanced to third. Gotta reached on an error from Peralta, and two runs scored. Barmakian singled, and Gotta went to third. Walraven picked up a sac fly against Nick DeCarlo to provide New York with a 7-1 advantage.

The ValleyCats fought back in the fifth. Chris Burgess singled off Erik Stock, and Brett Rodriguez walked. Hallmark plated Burgess with a single. Peralta then walked to load the bases. Broderick cleared the bases with a triple. Oscar Campos singled, which drove in Broderick, and cut the deficit to 7-6.

Campos singled against Peter Allegro in the seventh. Kyle Novak singled, and Campos advanced to third. Burgess laced a game-tying single, and Novak went to third. Novak scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball, and Burgess moved to second. Ryan Cash cranked his first home run of the season to give the ValleyCats a 10-7 lead.

Ruiz was handed a no-decision. He threw 3.1 innings, allowing seven runs, six earned on three hits, walking six, and striking out one.

The Boulders utilized the long ball in the bottom of the seventh. Joe DeLuca went deep to make it a 10-8 contest.

Broderick went to first on an error from Gotta in the eighth. Campos reached on a fielder's choice, and Broderick moved to second. Ian Walters collected an RBI single against Jackson Cunningham to pull Tri-City ahead, 11-8.

Gotta and Dennis each singled off Nathan Medrano in the bottom of the eighth. Barmakian picked up an RBI single to make it an 11-9 affair.

Dylan Smith walked Cash in the ninth. Rodriguez was hit by a pitch, and Peralta walked to place a runner at every square base. Broderick brought in his fifth run of the day with a sac fly to put the ValleyCats on top, 12-9.

Dill picked up his team-leading fifth save of the 2024 campaign. He entered with two-outs and the bases juiced in the eighth, and retired Ficca on a flyout. In the ninth, the right-hander struck out DeLuca and McCoy before walking Gotta. Rain fell onto Clover Stadium, and the game was called with two outs in the frame, giving Tri-City the series victory.

DeCarlo (1-0) earned his first professional win. He delivered 3.2 innings of one-run ball, yielding one run on two hits, walking one, and striking out a career-high eight batters.

Allegro (2-3) was handed the loss. He went 2.1 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, and struck out three.

The ValleyCats begin a three-game set against the New Jersey Jackals on Tuesday, August 20 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 12 | NEW YORK 9

W: Nick DeCarlo (1-0)

L: Peter Allegro (2-3)

S: Austin Dill (5)

Time of Game: 3:30

Attendance: 2,166

