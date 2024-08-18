Boomers Walk Past Joliet

August 18, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers drew nine walks to help the team post a 5-3 win over the Joliet Slammers on the final home Sunday of the season at Wintrust Field.

Joliet struck first, using a walk to score the game's opening run in the third. The Boomers immediately tied the game in the bottom of the frame. Joliet walked the bases loaded and Chase Dawson lifted a sacrifice fly. Brett Milazzo put the Boomers ahead with an RBI fielder's choice in the fourth. Schaumburg scored in four consecutive innings, extended the edge to 4-1 behind two runs in the fifth. Alec Craig, who drew three walks in the game, scored on a wild pitch and Dawson singled home Andrew Sojka with the second run. Jake Meyer singled home a run in the sixth to complete the scoring for the Boomers. Joliet tallied two runs in the eighth and placed the tying run on base in the ninth but Jake Joyce was able to finish out the win, recording a key strikeout of the Frontier League's leader in homers and RBIs, Matthew Warkentin.

Cristian Lopez started for the Boomers and worked four innings, allowing one run with four walks and five strikeouts. Cole Stallings logged a career high three blank innings to nab his third victory of the season. Dylan Stutsman worked the eighth and Joyce was able to polish off his 12th save in as many attempts. The Boomers managed just six hits but put runners on base in every inning. Schaumburg finished the homestand 5-3 and won a series against Joliet for the first time this year.

The Boomers (43-41) hit the road for a season defining six-game roadtrip that opens on Tuesday in Ohio against the Lake Erie Crushers, who hold the final playoff slot. LHP Cole Cook (4-4, 3.59) is the scheduled start for the opener at 5:35pm Central Tuesday night. The Boomers have just one home series remaining, August 27-29. Get your tickets now before it's too late. Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

