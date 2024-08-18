Otters Open Final Homestand with Series Win over Y'alls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters took down the Florence Y'alls to win the series in the final matchup of the year with a 4-2 finish on Sunday afternoon at Bosse Field.

The Otters (37-48) came through late in the game after a slow start offensively.

Opening the scoring in the third inning, the Y'alls(41-42) jumped on the board with a run.

Moving into the fifth, the Otters were getting no-hit until JJ Cruz broke the streak with a one-out single. Then, Justin Felix stepped up and hugged a home run just inside the left field foul pole to plot Evansville ahead 2-1.

Florence shot back in the seventh with another run tying the game, before the Otters came through in the eighth to finalize the score. With the bases loaded and one out, Randy Bednar knocked a sacrifice fly to right field putting Evansville back in front. Delvin Zinn later walked in a second run.

Braden Scott followed up his eight-inning performance in Schaumburg with another strong outing today. The right-hander went six and one-third innings, allowing just two runs on six hits with three strikeouts.

Out of the bullpen, Alex Valdez (2-0) took the win and pitched in one and two-thirds scoreless innings to back up Scott. Pavin Parks (Sv. 6) for the second day in a row closed out the ninth. He struck out one while saying goodbye to Florence. Darrien Williams (0-1) was dealt the loss.

Offensively, the Y'alls out-hit the Otters 7-4. Felix led the bats going 1-for-3 with two RBI.

With a break tomorrow, Evansville will continue the final nine-game home stand against Windy City on Tuesday. The first pitch against the ThunderBolts is set for 6:35 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

