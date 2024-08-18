Late Spark Not Enough, Titans Drop Series in Québec

Québec City, QC - The Ottawa Titans (47-36) left three key baserunners on board late in the rubber game on Sunday, falling 2-1 to the Québec Capitales (57-27) to end the trip.

Shane Gray (loss, 6-5) was once again very solid for the Titans in the finale - as the right-hander gave the team five frames of two-run ball with a trio of punchouts.

The Capitales did their lone damage against Gray early - scoring a run in the first off of a Tommy Seidl single before David Glaude doubled the lead in the second inning with a sac fly.

Gray settled in after the opening two innings - where he sat down seven in a row at one point. Over the road trip, the traditional starters for the Titans surrendered only four runs across 32 and two-thirds innings.

As for the offence, the Titans were only able to register four hits and baserunners against all-star right-hander Ryan Sandberg (win, 5-2) - who silenced the bats over the first five innings of play.

In the sixth, Brendan O'Donnell smashed a solo homer to straight-away centre to make it 2-1 off his eighth of the season. Two of the eight homers for the rookie have come against Sandberg in 2024.

The best chance for the Titans to tie the game came against Austin Marozas in the eighth, as a walk and a hit batter stood aboard for the top of the order. After striking out Jake Hjelle, Aaron Casillas sacrificed the two runners into scoring position - where Marozas went on to retire AJ Wright on strikes to end the inning.

In the ninth, Nick Trabacchi (save, 1) issued a single to Brendan O'Donnell to put the tying run on - put left it aboard to give the Captiales the series win.

Overall, Brendan O'Donnell went 3-for-4 with a homer in the finale - as the Titans finish their last six-game road trip of the year 4-2 - now with 12 games remaining in the season.

After an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans start a three-game set against the Sussex County Miners on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

