Wild Things Drop Pitcher's Duel on Harry Potter Night
August 18, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Washington Wild Things News Release
WASHINGTON, Pa. - In a pitcher's duel on Harry Potter Night presented by Fired Up Art Studio, the Lake Erie Crushers won 3-1 to salvage a game from the Wild Things in the weekend series at home.
Dariel Fregio made a quality start in the defeat, his fourth loss of the season. Fregio allowed five hits and one run over six frames and struck out six in what was the eighth quality start in Fregio's last nine outings.
Lake Erie got a run in the top of the fifth on a homer by Scout Knotts off Fregio before scoring two runs in the seventh, both of which were charged to Nick MacDonald, making it 3-0.
Washington had some chances, none bigger than loading the bases with one out in the eighth. The Wild Things got one out of it on a ground ball by Jalen Miller, which brought the score to 3-1, but that's all Washington would get as Trevor Kuncl, Lake Erie's closer, came on to get the Crushers out of it. He then worked a 1-2-3 ninth.
The loss for Washington is just its 26 of the season as the club falls to 57-26 on the campaign. With the West Division magic number still seven, the Wild Things now turn their attention to a three-game home series starting Tuesday with the Joliet Slammers. First pitch on Bark in the Park is slated for 7:05 p.m.
