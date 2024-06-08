Y'alls Continue Slide, Drop 6th in a Row

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (7-17), presented by Towne Properties, dropped their sixth game in a row and fell in game two to the Evansville Otters by a final score of 11-5.

The Otters got on top early again and plated three in the bottom of the first against Y'alls starter Jonaiker Villalobos to take an early 3-0 lead. Villalobos was solid the rest of the way through and finished with four innings pitched and just those three runs allowed.

Florence received a solo shot from the "Ageless Wonder", Craig Massey, in the top of the fourth. This was Massey's first blast of the season.

The Y'alls tied the game 3-3 in the top of the fifth when TJ Reeves singled to bring home Hank Zeisler and Massey.

Ross Thompson came on in relief in the fifth and once again the Y'alls couldn't keep the momentum on their side. Two RBI singles from the seventh and eighth batters in the Otters lineup broke the tie and gave Evansville a 5-3 lead. Those two spots in the lineup accounted for six RBIs on the night for Evansville.

The wheels fell off in the bottom of the sixth for Florence and they allowed four more runs after Thompson loaded the bases with no outs. A sacrifice fly and two RBI singles made it a 9-3 lead for Evansville.

The Y'alls tried to battle back in the seventh. With runners on second and third, Zade Richardson hit a bloop single into shallow centerfield which no Evansville defender called off. Both runners came in to make it a 9-5 ballgame.

Evansville scored on an error from Sergio Gutierrez and then received a solo shot from Jake Green which made the final 11-5.

The Y'alls will look to avoid being swept when they return to Bosse Field tomorrow. Edgar Martinez is set to toe the rubber for Florence. First pitch is at 5 p.m. CT.

