Knockouts Win First-Ever Home Series with Victory over Miners

June 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

BROCKTON, MA. - John Cristino went 3 for 4 and an RBI to give New England a 3-2 victory over Sussex County on Saturday night at Campanelli Stadium. The Knockouts boosted their record to 9-16 while the Miners dropped to 10-15.

Prior to the game Jalen Garcia spoke about his home run on his 3 for 4 game last night against Sussex County Miners. "It was a good bat, every day I tried to put-in good at bats. The guy had a good firm fastball and I knew he was going to try to beat me with it and I tried not to miss..."

New England Knockouts skipper Jerod Edmondson spoke about tonight's starter pitcher Richard Brito. He entered tonight's game with a 3-0 record in four game starts. "Just execution, I mean he obviously has crazy talent. He's got to be one of the most talented guys that I've been around. Just being able to execute the pitches and being able to put the ball where he wants. Avoid the problem spots and just attack the guys. I think that's been one of the most impressive things, so hopefully he comes out tonight and does that again."

Brito, the starting pitcher for the Knockouts, pitched six solid innings recording a no-decision. He allowed six hits and two earned runs. He also managed to strike out three batters and only walked one. Nic Daniels was tagged with the win in relief pitching 1.1 innings and allowing a walk. The Miners' starting pitcher, Jose Ledesma Jr., was clipped with the loss pitching 6.2 innings. He allowed six hits and three runs, two of which were earned and struck out five batters while issuing two walks. Reeves Martin recorded the save pitching a scoreless nine inning with just allowing a hit.

Brito managed to get the first two outs quickly to start the game. However, things took a turn when Cory Acton walked and then advanced to second base due to a balk. Taking advantage of the opportunity, he stole third, positioning himself just 90 feet away from the game's first run. Alec Sayre struck out swinging, bringing an end to the top of the first inning.

Austin White hit a two-out double, while Cristino continued his impressive hitting streak by hitting an opposite-field hit. This extended his streak to 14 games. His performance has been stellar, as he has secured hits in 16 of the last 17 games when runners were on the corners with two outs. Unfortunately, the inning concluded with Brady West grounding out.

In the second inning, Edwin Mateo started off with a solid double, followed by advancing to third base on a wild pitch. The momentum continued as Evan Giordano delivered a base hit up the middle, scoring the first run of the game and granting Sussex County a 1-0 lead.

Noah Lucier led off the bottom of the second with a double. After two outs, Lucier crossed home plate on a wild pitch, tying the score at one.

Sussex County executed a strategic hit- run with one out. Willie Escala bunted the ball towards third base. Gabriel Maciel, seizing the opportunity, continued running to third base with nobody there to cover the base. Following this, Acton grounded out, allowing Sussex County to take a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, with two outs, White hit a ground ball to the first baseman, who made an error, allowing White to reach first and then advance to second. The next batter, Cristino, hit an impressive 432-feet double to left-center field, tying the game at 2-2. The Knockouts then loaded the bases a few batters later, when Jake Boone popped out to end the inning.

Maciel hit a double with just one out in the fifth inning. He then advanced to third base after a balk was called a few batters later with the bases loaded. The inning ended when Alec Sayre struck out and Mateo grounded out into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

The Miners had runners positioned on the corners with two outs in the sixth. However, their promising opportunity was thwarted when Maciel grounded out into a fielder's choice, ending the threat.

The score was tied until the bottom half of the seventh inning. J.R. DiSarcina hit a leadoff double, and a few batters later with two outs, Austin White singled to left field. White's single allowed him to advance to second base on the throw, which was the go-ahead run, giving the Knockouts a 3-2 lead.

Sussex County's duo of Maciel and Giordano had a three-hit game. For New England, White had a two-hit game, while Lucier and DiSarcina each recorded a hit. Additionally, Cristino stood out for the Knockouts with his three-hit performance.

The Knockouts are back in action tomorrow afternoon at 1PM for game three of their series with the Sussex County Miners. Tickets for the contest can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

