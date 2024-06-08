Wild Things Drop Middle Game in Front of Second-Straight Sellout Crowd

WASHINGTON, PA - In game two of a three-game weekend series, the Wild Things lost to the Joliet Slammers by a score of 4-2 on Salute to Service Night presented by Nicole Malesic at Realty ONE at Wild Things Park. A crowd of 3,456 took it in at the ballpark, which was Washington's second-straight sellout crowd and third of the season.

In the top of the second the Slammers struck first with three runs brought in by Victor Nova, Jake Allgeyer and Liam McArthur, respectively. Right Fielder Jonathan Sierra began the inning with singles, followed by a series of singles from designated hitter Antonio Valdez, Nova, Allgeyer, and McArthur.

Joliet continued their scoring in the fifth with a solo home run from center fielder Chris Davis to extend their lead to 4-0. The Things started the fifth off hot with a leadoff double from left fielder Quincy Latimore. Catcher JC Santini would move Latimore to third with a flyout to right field. The next at bat was an RBI single by shortstop Carson Clowers to bring in Latimore and make it a 4-1 ballgame. After a stolen base in the fifth inning, Clowers is currently tied for third in the league for most stolen bases with 14 on the year.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Things would cut the deficit further with an RBI double from designated hitter Wagner Lagrange, bringing in second basemen Evan Berkey after he was walked to start the inning, making it a 4-2 game.

It was a pitcher's duel from the sixth until the bottom of the ninth, when first basemen Andrew Czech extended his on-base streak to 57 games with a double. Czech would move up to third after a 4-3 groundout from Latimore. Unfortunately, Tommy Caufield would strikeout to end the game, leaving Czech on third, and ending the Washington threat with the tying run at the plate.

Dariel Fregio started the game and suffered the loss, allowing three runs on five hits with two strikeouts. Christian James relieved him with three innings of one-run ball with two strikeouts. Frankie Giuliano struck out three and set down all four batters he faced in a relief outing. Hunter Stevens tossed 1.2 scoreless in relief of Giuliano to end the night for the Wild Things.

The Wild Things look to win the series tomorrow against the Slammers with a 5:35 p.m. first pitch. It's Toy and Game Night presented by Point Park University on a Blueprints Kids Eat Free Sunday.

