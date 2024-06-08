Otters Win Series in Big Night for Offense

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters scored double-figure runs once again against the Florence Y'alls, picking up an 11-5 win at Bosse Field on Saturday night.

The Otters (9-17) picked up fourteen hits in the game, with eight of the starting nine registering at least one knock en route to taking down the Y'alls (7-17). Six Otters had multi-hit performances, all with two hits each. Jake Green led the offense with four RBI, while Mike Peabody and Jomar Reyes also strung together multi-RBI nights.

This marks Evansville's second series win of the year.

Evansville jumped on the board with three runs in the first inning. Randy Bednar notched an RBI single to get the scoring going. Later, Reyes and Peabody each drove in a fielder's choice RBI.

Florence scored their first run in the fourth with a home run, then tied it in the fifth inning with two men touching home.

In the bottom of the frame, the Otters punched back, scoring a pair of their own. Peabody and Green tallied back-to-back RBI singles to give the home team a 5-3 advantage. It was the final lead change of the game.

In the sixth inning, Evansville broke the game open with four runs scoring. The highlight of the inning was a two-RBI single from Jake Green.

Florence added their final two runs in the seventh inning to make it a 9-5 game, but the contest was put to bed in the eighth inning.

Pavin Parks, who just finished throwing a one-two-three inning on the mound, hit a leadoff double to right field. He stole third and scored on the same play due to a wide throw from the Florence catcher on the play. Later, Green launched a two-run home run to left-center field, marking the final run of the game for both teams.

Casey Delgado had another good performance in his second appearance of the year. The starter went four and one-third innings. His second and final run given up was an inherited base-runner on first, but he struck out seven and gave up just three hits.

Tyler Driver (1-0) took the win after tossing one and one-third scoreless innings, allowing just a hit-by-pitch. Ross Thompson (1-3) took the loss after giving up the tie in the fifth inning.

For the first time this year, Evansville will have a chance to sweep the Y'alls tomorrow. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM CT, before the Otters' six-game road series next week. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

