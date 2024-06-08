ThunderBolts Drop Mistake-Filled Game

June 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers scored six late runs to break open a close game and defeat the ThunderBolts 7-1 in the opener of a three-game series at Ozinga Field Friday night.

The Boomers (18-6) scored their first run in the third inning as Christian Fedko doubled and crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

That was all the damage allowed by Michael Barker, who pitched his best game of the season for the Bolts (10-16). Barker went six innings and allowed only two hits.

The score remained 1-0 into the bottom of the sixth, when Windy City mounted their biggest threat. Christian Kuzemka singled, Kingston Liniak doubled and Brennen Dorighi was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with two outs. Joey Grabanski made his pro debut as a pinch hitter but struck out, stranding all three runners.

Schaumburg broke the game open the next inning, taking advantage of ThunderBolt miscues. Three walks and two errors led to three runs scoring without Schaumburg collecting a hit.

They added three more in the eighth thanks to three more walks and two singles.

The ThunderBolts' lone run scored in the bottom of the eighth. Kuzemka reached on an error and Dorighi doubled him home, making the final score 7-1.

John Wilson (3-0) allowed four hits over six shutout innings in earning the win. Barker (1-3) took the tough-luck loss.

The ThunderBolts return to action on Saturday night for game two against the Boomers. The Bolts have not yet announced a starter. Schaumburg will throw Aaron Glickstein (1-1, 6.86). It's Beatles Night at Ozinga Field featuring a 4:15 concert from Kaleidoscope Eyes before the game and a postgame fireworks display. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

