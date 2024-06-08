Late Runs End Boomers' Win Streak

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers led for nearly the entire game, but three runs in the bottom of the eighth sent Windy City to a 7-6 win on Saturday night, stopping the season long win streak for the Boomers at six games.

Following a rain delay of 18 minutes in the top of the second the Boomers plated three runs. Evan Orzech opened the scoring with an opposite field RBI single to drive home Seth Gray. Alec Craig, who has reached base in every game this year, followed by drawing a bases loaded walk. Christian Fedko finished the scoring with a sacrifice fly. Windy City cut in to the deficit with a single run in the third and scored three times in the fifth to open a 4-3 advantage.

The Boomers immediately answered with three runs in the sixth to grab the advantage again. Craig slapped a two-run double down the line in right and another run came in when Orzech scored on a wild pitch. Windy City scored three runs in rapid succession in the eighth to steal the win. Former Schaumburg player Christian Kuzemka, who was second in the league in RBIs entering the night, tied the game with a two-run triple. Kuzemka was able to score the winning run with two outs on a single by Emmanuel Sanchez.

Aaron Glickstein threw six innings and allowed three earned runs on seven hits. The righty struck out nine and did not walk a batter. Glickstein had struck out just seven batters in his previous four starts totaling 19.2 innings. Mitch White suffered the loss on the mound as a streak of 10 straight batters retired came to an end in the eighth. Tyler Depreta-Johnson drew four walks for the Boomers, who drew 10 walks for a second consecutive night. The team has walked 40 times in the last five games. Brett Milazzo finished with two hits as the Boomers totaled seven.

The Boomers (18-7) wrap up the brief three-game series with a Sunday matinee against the ThunderBolts at 1:05pm. LHP Cole Cook (1-1, 3.41) is scheduled to start for the Boomers against RHP Buddie Pindel (2-2, 2.84). The Boomers will return home for a six-game homestand next week beginning on Tuesday night. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

