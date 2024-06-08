'Cats Erase Six-Run Deficit, But Fall in Middle Game

June 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (14-12) fought until the very end, but fell 10-8 to the New York Boulders (17-7) on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Austin Dennis and Chris Kwitzer hit back-to-back homers off Max Steffens in the first. David Vinsky, Peyton Issacson, and Casey Dana all walked to load the bases. Joe DeLuca cashed in on a grand slam to put the Boulders ahead, 6-0.

Tri-City responded in the bottom of the first. Javeyan Williams doubled off Brandon Backman. Oscar Campos singled, and Williams came around on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 6-1.

The ValleyCats added in the second. Lamar Briggs doubled, and Tyson Gingerich singled in a run to make it a 6-2 contest.

Williams began the third with a single, and Alec Olund hit a ground rule double. Campos drilled his fourth long ball in as many as games for his fourth homer of the season. Ian Walters then singled, and Dylan Broderick was hit by a pitch. Gingerich collected his second RBI of the evening to tie the game, 6-6.

Steffens was handed a no-decision. He went one inning as an opener, allowing six runs on three hits, walking three, and striking out one.

Backman also received a no-decision. He tossed three frames, giving up six runs on nine hits, walking none, and striking out two.

Vinsky had a leadoff single against Arlo Marynczak in the seventh. Issacson, Dana, and DeLuca then walked. Nathan Medrano allowed a bases-loaded walk to Steve Barmakian. Afterward, Nick Gotta had an RBI infield single to put the Boulders on top, 9-6.

Campos started the bottom of the seventh with a single off Tyler Vail. Robbie Merced pinch-ran for Campos, and stole second. Walters reached on an error from Gotta, and went to second as Merced came around. Broderick moved Walters to third with a groundout. Gingerich knocked in his third run with a double to cut the deficit to 9-8.

New York got some insurance in the ninth. Austin Dill walked Barmakian, who advanced to second on a flyout from Gotta. Dennis drove in Barmakian with a single to put the Boulders on top, 10-8.

Dylan Smith entered in the bottom of the ninth, and walked three consecutive batters before retiring the next three hitters for his fourth save of the season, striking out one.

Vail (1-0) earned the win. He pitched 3.2 innings, allowing two runs, one earned on four hits, walking none, and striking out two.

Marynczak (0-2) received the loss. He tossed five frames, yielding three runs on four hits, walking five, and striking out five.

Tri-City concludes the three-game set with New York tomorrow, Sunday, June 9 th. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.

FINAL | NEW YORK 10 | TRI-CITY 8

W: Tyler Vail (1-0)

L: Arlo Marynczak (0-2)

S: Dylan Smith (4)

Time of Game: 3:16

Attendance: 2,203

