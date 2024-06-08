ThunderBolts Come from Behind to Beat Schaumburg

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to knock off the Schaumburg Boomers 7-6 at Ozinga Field Saturday night.

The late deficit wasn't the only one that the ThunderBolts (11-16) had to overcome. Schaumburg (18-7) took an early 3-0 lead in the second inning. They loaded the bases on two walks and a single. All three runs scored thanks to a single, a walk and a sacrifice fly.

The Bolts got on the board for the first time in the third as JR Heavilin singled and eventually came home on a Henry Kusiak groundout.

Their first big push came in the fifth inning. Emmanuel Sanchez and Heavilin both singled and Cam Phelts followed with an RBI base hit, cutting the deficit to one. A throwing error on a double steal tied the score and Kusiak gave the Bolts their first lead on a single that extended his hit streak to nine games.

Schaumburg wasted little time in reclaiming the lead. Alec Craig hit a two-run double in the top of the sixth and scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4.

The ThunderBolts' eighth-inning rally began when Kusiak was hit by a pitch. Joe Johnson singled and Christian Kuzemka tripled home both men, tying the score at six. With two outs, Emmanuel Sanchez came through with the game-winning single.

Jack Mahoney pitched a scoreless eighth inning for his league-high fifth win. Mitch White allowed three runs in two innings to take the loss. Greg Duncan's perfect ninth inning earned him a fourth save.

The Thunderbolts wrap up their three-game home stand with the rubber match against Schaumburg on Sunday afternoon. Buddie Pindel (2-2, 2.84) starts for the Bolts against Schaumburg's Cole Cook (1-1, 3.41). On JULIE Family Sunday at Ozinga Field, fans will be allowed on the field after the game to play catch and get autographs from the ThunderBolts. First pitch is slated for 1:05 CDT and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

