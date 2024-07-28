Y'alls Come up One Run Shy of Sweep

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (31-35), presented by Towne Properties, snapped their five-game winning streak with a late loss to the Sussex County Miners (24-41) by a 3-2 margin on Sunday evening.

This was a contest characterized by offensive inefficiency. Florence stranded six runners in scoring position across the game. The Y'alls sludged through eight shutout innings. Two-thirds of their hits came from three players.

Center fielder Ed Johnson withstood a near-injury while playing defense with a 2-for-5 batting line, stealing second in the ninth to put the tying-run in scoring position. Designated hitter Craig Massey finished with a 2-for-4 night. Right fielder Dalton Davis made the loudest impact with the ninth inning home run that put the home crowd within one run of the Miners. He ends his first week of professional baseball with a 2-for-3 game alongside two RBIs from the homer and a successful sacrifice bunt in the seventh inning.

The pitching was far from the problem. Opener Carter Poiry allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts across four innings. Right-hander Dante Chirico relieved him for 3.2 IP allowing one unearned run on three hits with two strikeouts. Left-hander Kent Klyman pitched a hitless 1.1 IP with a strikeout to finish off the defensive half.

The last stretch of the season's longest home stand starts on Tuesday against the Lake Erie Crushers with a 6:36 p.m. first pitch.

