Titans Complete Crucial Sweep of ValleyCats

July 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa, ON- The Ottawa Titans (38-26) scored a huge 8-3 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats (35-31) on Sunday, completing the weekend with their fifth series sweep of the campaign.

In an offensive finale, both teams combined for 26 hits - seeing the ValleyCats register ten of them against left-hander Billy Price (win, 2-0) - but the rookie left pitched in and out of trouble through his five innings of work.

The ValleyCats opened the scoring in the second, seeing a leadoff Ryan Cash single come across to score from an RBI Tyson Gingrich base hit. After leaving two on in the first, Price got out of a jam by only allowing the one tally in the second - seeing the bases eventually left loaded.

Facing opener Connor Wilford (ND, 0-0) - the Titans got on the board and took the lead with a pair of runs on four hits in the second. Michael Fuhrman snapped an 0-for-11 with his first RBI hit in July, getting the Titans on the board with a single to right. Later, runners stood on the corners - seeing a double steal plate Evan Berkey, making it 2-1.

A half inning later, Price saw the ValleyCats tie the game and later take the lead - as Oscar Campos ripped a solo shot to left before Tyson Gingrich recorded his sixth RBI of the weekend with another run-scoring single.

Falling behind 3-2 and up against ace Jhon Vargas (loss, 6-4) who came out of the bullpen, the Titans stormed back with multi-run frames in the fourth and the fifth to take the lead back for good.

Taylor Wright's missile to right for a homer scored a pair in the fourth before Aaron Casillas' sac fly scored AJ Wright's triple in the fifth. For good measure later in the fifth inning, Jamey Smart joined in on the fun with a no-doubt solo homer to right-centre to make it 6-3.

To add some insurance, the Titans used an RBI single from Lamar Briggs, who went 4-for-4 in the finale, in the seventh - before Jackie Urbaez lined a run-producing double in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

After five innings from the rookie lefty - the Titans turned to McLain Harris - who gave the Titans two and two-thirds of shutout relief, striking out three. After entering with a pair on in the eighth, Matt Dallas (save, 3) got all four outs needed to help bust out the brooms.

For the first time in franchise history, the Titans sweep away the ValleyCats to extend their lead on the final playoff spot - and take five of the six games head-to-head at Ottawa Stadium.

After an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans open a seven-game Canadian road trip, starting a four-game set against the Trois-Rivières Aigles with a doubleheader on Tuesday evening at 4:05 p.m. from Stade Quillorama in Trois-Rivières, Québec. After four with the Aigles, the Titans play three against the Québec Capitales over the weekend at Stade Canac for the first time this season. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

