'Cats Drop Series Finale to Titans

July 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







OTTAWA, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (35-31) fell 8-3 on Sunday to the Ottawa Titans (38-26) at Ottawa Stadium.

Tri-City got on the board in the second. Ryan Cash singled off Billy Price. Bradley Roberto laid down a sac bunt, and Cash moved to second. Tyson Gingerich brought in Cash with a single to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

Ottawa responded in the bottom of the second. Lamar Briggs singled against Connor Wilford, and advanced to second as Evan Berkey picked up a bunt single. Michael Fuhrman singled home Briggs to tie the game, 1-1, and Berkey went to third. Berkey and Fuhrman executed a double steal, and the Titans pulled ahead, 2-1.

Tri-City retaliated in the third. Oscar Campos lifted his eighth long ball of the year to make it a 2-2 affair. Ian Walters singled, and Cash had a bunt single. Gingerich delivered his second RBI knock of the afternoon to provide the ValleyCats with a 3-2 advantage.

Wilford received a no-decision in his pro debut. He tossed two frames, allowing two runs on four hits, and struck out two.

Briggs singled in the fourth off Jhon Vargas. Taylor Wright hit a two-run jack, which put Ottawa on top, 4-3.

The Titans added in the fifth. A.J. Wright tripled, and crossed the plate on a sac fly from Aaron Casillas. Jamey Smart laced a solo shot to give Ottawa a 6-3 lead.

The Titans picked up some insurance in the seventh. Brendan O'Donnell tripled, and came around on a single from Briggs to make it a 7-3 contest.

Tom Peltier walked Fuhrman in the eighth. Jackie Urbaez doubled in a run to put Ottawa on top, 8-3.

Matt Dallas collected his third save of the season. He finished out the game with 1.1 scoreless innings.

Price (2-0) earned the win. He pitched five frames, giving up three runs on 10 hits, walking three, and striking out two.

Vargas (6-4) was handed the loss. He threw 4.2 innings, yielding five runs on eight hits, walking one, and striking out three.

The ValleyCats host the New England Knockouts for a three-game series at "The Joe" starting on Tuesday, July 30 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | OTTAWA 8 | TRI-CITY 3

W: Billy Price (2-0)

L: Jhon Vargas (6-4)

S: Matt Dallas (3)

Time of Game: 2:33

Attendance: 2,102

