Big Inning Dooms ThunderBolts in Blowout Loss

July 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Joliet Slammers put 14 runs on the board in the second inning and outpaced the ThunderBolts 20-10 at Ozinga Field Saturday night, halting the Bolts' winning streak at six games.

Joliet (28-37) sent 20 men to the plate in their big second frame. They picked up nine hits and drew five walks and took advantage of two ThunderBolt errors as they opened up a 14-0 advantage. They added three more runs in the fourth in a three-hit, three-walk attack.

Despite the big deficit, the ThunderBolts (27-39) fought offensively. They got a run in the third when Joe Johnson doubled and Reed Chumley doubled him in. Then they added four in the fourth on three hits and three walks.

Late in the game, an Emmanuel Sanchez RBI hit brought the run total to six and Brennen Dorighi came up with a two-run single to make it 17-8.

Joliet ended any dreams of a miracle comeback with three runs in the top of the ninth but the ThunderBolts tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the ninth to reach double figures on a two-run base hit from Sanchez, making the final 20-10.

Zach Grace (1-2) was given credit for the win with 2.1 innings of relief and Jacob Newman (0-3) was knocked out after allowing eight earned runs over 1.1 innings to take the loss.

The rubber match of the three-game series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Ozinga Field. John Mikolaicyk (2-6, 5.15) starts for the ThunderBolts against Joliet's Jake Armstrong (4-4, 3.68). It's JULIE Family Sunday and fans will be able to play catch on the field and get autographs from ThunderBolts players after the game. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 CDT and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

