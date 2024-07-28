Crushers Usurped Late, Swept in Evansville

Evansville, IN - The Lake Erie Crushers (38-28) fell on Sunday night against the Evansville Otters (27-40) in a 6-3 loss. The loss completes the sweep for Evansville, and it's just the second time all season the Crushers have been swept. Lake Erie now sits 5.5 games back of first place in the Frontier League West, finding themselves in third behind Washington and Gateway.

The Otters shot off to a 3rd inning lead with a leadoff homer from C Justin Felix off LHP Jack Eisenbarger, but the Crushers took the lead in the 5th with an RBI single by RF Sam Franco and sacrifice fly by SS Jarrod Watkins. Lake Erie led 2-1.

Eisenbarger pitched into the 6th but ran into some trouble after LF Randy Bednar tripled to tie the game 2-2. LHP Kenny Pierson relieved Eisenbarger and surrendered the inherited runner on another Felix RBI, this time a single. Evansville jumped the Crushers 3-2, and they got more offense in the 7th.

A barrage of singles off RHP Leonardo Rodriguez amounted to a three-run 7th for the Otters, and they cruised to a 6-3 lead.

LF Ronald Washington laced an RBI double in the 8th to put the Crushers back within three, but the Evansville lead was too much to overcome, and the Crushers succumbed in a sweep to the Otters.

Lake Erie drops to 1-5 on the road trip and 1-8 since the second half began. Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Lake Erie Crushers 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 6 1 Evansville Otters 0 0 1 0 0 2 3 0 X 6 7 1

The Crushers have a much needed off day on Monday before heading to Florence for a chance at redemption. They start a series with the Y'alls on Tuesday, July 30 at 6:42pm EST (back to our weird start times). You can catch the action on FloBaseball.tv.

