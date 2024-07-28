ThunderBolts Take Series with Win over Joliet

CRESTWOOD, IL - Kingston Liniak hit two home runs to guide the ThunderBolts to a 5-4 victory in the rubber match against the Joliet Slammers at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon.

Liniak's first homer of the game was a solo shot that put the ThunderBolts (28-39) ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning.

The Slammers (28-38) got them right back as the two teams traded runs early. Evan Orzech hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth and Henry Kusiak did the same for the Bolts in the bottom of the inning. Joliet tied it one more time in the fifth when Andrew Fernandez scored on a fielder's choice.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the ThunderBolts took command for good. Brennen Dorighi singled in front of Liniak, who smashed his second homer of the day. Later in the inning, Emmanuel Sanchez hit an RBI double to make the score 5-2.

Joliet chipped away as Liam McArthur drew a bases loaded walk in the top of the sixth to make it 5-3. In the ninth inning, a Matthew Warkentin home run brought them to within one, but Tyler LaPorte buckled down to get three straight outs and wrap up his seventh save of the year.

John Mikolaicyk evened his record at 3-3, allowing three runs over 5.1 innings for the win and Jake Armstrong (4-5) gave up five runs in 4.2 innings to take the loss.

The ThunderBolts' longest home stand of the season continues on Tuesday as they welcome the New York Boulders to town for a three-game series. Michael Barker (1-5, 7.10) gets the game one start for the Bolts against New York's Erik Stock (1-3, 4.79). It's Value Tuesday at Ozinga Field and all tickets are available for just $3.00. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com

