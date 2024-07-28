New England Snuffed of Game Three Victory; Drop Series to Jackals

BROCKTON, MA. - Alex Barker pitched six shutout innings to give New Jersey a 3-1 victory over New England and take two out three on Sunday afternoon at Campanelli Stadium. The Jackals improved to 22-43 while the Knockouts dropped to 22-42.

Prior to the game Jerod Edmondson spoke about his bullpen allowing two runs in six innings in relief. "Yeah, I mean our bullpen has been awesome since we made some moves... These guys have been dialing in, just getting them in the right situation and keeping them in the right rest. With the starting pitching getting hurt recently, it has been a little bit of a challenge...but worked out good yesterday and I think we are good to line up for today."

Jake Boone talked about how he was quick to turn the page last night on his three hit performances after going 0 for 3 on Friday night. "I think that 0 for 3 on Friday wasn't anything, you know. I felt good. I was seeing the ball well then so I worked a couple of walks. I think it is a testament of sticking to my approach. It's an approach that I trust. Even if I had that 0 for 3 I am sticking to what I am doing. I am feeling good."

New Jersey's starting pitcher Barker, secured his second win of the season, bringing his record up to 2-3. Barker delivered an impressive performance, pitching six shutout innings. He only allowed seven hits and two walks, while striking out eight batters. Dazon Cole also had a notable contribution, recording his fourth save of the season by pitching the ninth inning and only allowing one hit.

New England's starting pitcher, Matt Cronin, experienced a tough loss, dropping to 2-6 for the season. Cronin pitched three innings, giving up four hits and two runs, both earned. He also issued two walks and struck out three batters.

Austin White ignited the momentum with a well-placed base hit straight up the middle. This was quickly followed by Keagan Calero, who managed to connect with a hit that deflected off pitcher Alex Barker's glove. The tension rose as John Cristino stepped up to the plate and, despite the pressure of a 1-2 count, delivered a hit into right field. With the bases now loaded and not a single out on the board, Barker showcased remarkable composure as he proceeded to strike out both Tommy Kretzler and Victor Castillo. He then sealed the deal by skillfully luring Jake Boone into chasing a fastball upstairs, bringing the inning to a dramatic close. The Knockouts squandered a crucial chance when they failed to capitalize on a bases loaded situation with nobody out.

Luis Atiles wasted no time in the bottom of the second and aggressively swung at the first pitch, securing a base hit. Following that, Nolan Lucier walked, putting New England in a promising position with two runners on and only one out. However, both White and Calero couldn't capitalize on the opportunity, as they both flied out to end the inning.

The Jackals finally got their first hit of the game in the fifth inning. With two outs and a runner on base, Trent Taylor singled to left field, breaking up the no-hitter. This hit put two runners on base, but Arbert Cipion striking out swinging to end the top of the inning.

In the top of the sixth inning, with a runner on first base and two outs, Jordan Scott took a big swing on a 3-0 count and hit a single to the opposite field. This hit advanced two runners to scoring position as Scott also stole second base, marking his sixth stolen base of the season. The next batter, Ryan Ford, walked to load the bases, setting the stage for Frank Nigro. With a full count of 3-2, Nigro delivered a shallow hit that dropped into the outfield, bringing in two runs and giving New Jersey a 2-0 lead. After this clutch hit, Bayson Park grounded out to Boone at second base.

The Jackals increased their lead to 2-0 in the seventh. This happened after Trent Taylor walked, Cipion reached base, and Fritz Genther hit a double to left field.

In the bottom half of the inning New England Cristino got hit by pitched and advanced to second on a wild pitch Victor Castillo walked with two outs. Boone delivered an RBI single to right field to give New England their first run of the game as the Knockouts saw themselves trailing by two with the score 3-1.

Five different Jackals each got a base hit. Atiles stood out for the Knockouts from New England by delivering three hits, while Calero also made an impact with two hits. Additionally, five different players from the Knockouts recorded hits during the game.

New England hits the road for nine games beginning on Tuesday, taking on Tri-City for three games in Troy, New York. They return to Campanelli Stadium in the middle of the month, hosting the same ValleyCats in a mid-week showcase. Tickets for the rest of the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

