Boomers Unable to Dig Out of Early Deficit

July 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers fell behind 4-0 early and could not come from behind, dropping a 5-4 decision to the Gateway Grizzlies despite allowing just three hits in the rubber game on Sunday night.

Gateway scored four runs in the bottom of the second on only one hit, taking advantage of three walks and two hit batters. Aaron Glickstein came in in relief and retired 10 in a row before a solo homer that just cleared the wall in right off the bat of D.J. Stewart in the sixth pushed the margin to 5-0.

The Boomers battled back to within a run by scoring four times in the top of the seventh. Brett Milazzo and Tyler Depreta-Johnson singled to start the inning and Chase Dawson walked to load the bases. Will Prater drove home the first run with a groundout and Christian Fedko followed with a two-run double. Anthony Calarco brought the Boomers within a run with an RBI single but the tying run was left on base. Schaumburg stranded nine in the game including the tying run in scoring position in the eighth. The team put runners on base in eight innings but only once was it the leadoff batter.

Jackson Hickert suffered the loss. Glickstein tossed four innings and allowed just the one run. Mitch White completed the game with two blank innings. The offense finished with nine hits. Fedko, Milazzo and Depreta-Johnson all amassed two hits.

The Boomers (34-32) will take Monday off before heading to Evansville to continue the roadtrip on Tuesday night at 6:35pm. RHP Cristian Lopez (3-3, 4.30) is scheduled to start in the opener. Just 14 home dates remain on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

