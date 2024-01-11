Wranglers Win Third Straight
January 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Three's company.
The Wranglers won their third game in a row following a 3-2 victory against the Ontario Reign at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday night.
Lucas Ciona got the scoring started with his second goal of the season, Mitch McLain notched his eighth tally, and Mark Rassell scored the game-winner for his second goal since joining the Wranglers.
Oliver Kylington suited up for the Wranglers on Thursday night, playing in his first game since May of 2022.
Dustin Wolf (16-5-1-4) earned his 16th win of the season making 25 saves between the pipes.
The Wranglers got on the board early in the first period.
At the 3:29 mark, Rory Kerins worked the puck into the slot where Ciona picked it up and shoveled a backhand shot through the legs of Reign' netminder, Erik Portillo. 1-0.
Calgary extended their lead at 13:52, as McLain carried the puck behind the net, popped out front and whipped a shot upstairs on Portillo to make it 2-0.
However, Ontario would cut into the lead on the powerplay at 17:50, when Samuel Fagemo notched his 19th goal of the season.
2-1 Wranglers at the break.
The second period was scoreless until the 18:51 mark when the Reign converted on a powerplay chance.
Jacob Moverare set up Fagemo for a one-timer and he blasted home his second goal of the contest to even the score.
2-2 after 40 minutes.
The third period was similar to the second, with scoring hard to come by, but the Wranglers continued to press on offence and would get rewarded late in the frame.
At 17:07, a shot from Brady Lyle bounced to the side of the net where Rassell was waiting to pounce, tapping the loose puck into the open cage to give Calgary the late lead, which they would not relinquish.
3-2 final.
