T-Birds Bring Back Sticks & Stairs on January 27

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced the return of the Thunderbirds 2nd Annual Sticks & Stairs on Saturday, January 27 at the MassMutual Center, between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.; the event will coincide with the Thunderbirds' annual Hometown Heroes Night presented by M&T Bank.

First responders who wish to participate in Sticks & Stairs can register for $25 (game tickets for all first responders will be available complimentary for the game after the event); those in the general public who are not first responders are also welcome to participate for a rate of $40. A portion of the registration proceeds from Sticks & Stairs will go to the T-Birds Foundation, with support from the American Lung Association. Thunderbirds ticket members may also add on their participation in Sticks & Stairs, if they choose to participate, for a rate of $25.

Registrations will give participants access to Sticks & Stairs, one Defense zone ticket to the Thunderbirds' game that evening against the Charlotte Checkers (puck drop is 7:05 p.m.), a food voucher, and a donation to the Thunderbirds Foundation.

First responders participating in Sticks & Stairs are encouraged to do so in full uniform attire, as is the tradition at many other events of its kind. The climb route will take approximately 12-15 minutes and will feature 1,121 arena steps. A full map of the course can be viewed below.

"After a wonderful turnout for our inaugural event, we're honored to welcome our first responders once again for our second annual Sticks & Stairs," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "The climb symbolizes the bravery emergency personnel exhibit every time they are called to duty. We anticipate the competitive spirit between first responders and the general public alike, and we hope it serves as a powerful reminder of our gratitude for all our hometown heroes do. We are excited to have even greater participation this year as the event continues to evolve and grow."

The annual Hometown Heroes Night has been an opportunity for the Thunderbirds to recognize the contributions of all of the area's first responders. The night features in-game recognition, a vehicle parade on-ice of local area first responders, and a preliminary game featuring local police, fire, and EMS.

