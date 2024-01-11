Amerks Acquire Laaouan from Rocket in Exchange for Jandric
January 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) -Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today the team has acquired defenseman Noah Laaouan from the Laval Rocket in exchange for defenseman Chris Jandric.
Laaouan, 22, has recorded 10 points (1+9) in 36 games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions of the ECHL this season, where he ranks third on the team in scoring amongst team defensemen.
A second-year pro from Halifax, Nova Scotia, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound blueline played his rookie campaign with Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL), where he notched 23 points (5+18) in 57 games to lead all rookie defensemen in scoring. He also appeared in two American Hockey League contests with the Tucson Roadrunners last season.
