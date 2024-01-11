San Diego Gulls to Host Country Night on Saturday, January 13

January 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. -The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will hold Country Night on Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. the Iowa Wild at 6 p.m. The night will feature a number of country-inspired activities, including a Chase De Leo & Hansel bobblehead giveaway for the first 8,000 fans in attendance courtesy of Palomar Health.

The festivities will kick off with a country-themed pregame tailgate in the North VIP lot from 4-6 p.m. The tailgate will feature a petting zoo, a mechanical bull, country music and much more. $8 Blue Line Blonde Ales and food will be available for purchase.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host its fourth Surprise Puck Sale Saturday evening. Country Night-inspired Surprise Pucks will be available for $25 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10.â¯Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per purchase). The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also hold an auction featuring player signed jerseys, a team signed stick, and much more. More information on the auction can be found at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction and all proceeds from the night will support the San Diego Gulls Foundation.

Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets,â¯by calling (844) GO-GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.â¯

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.